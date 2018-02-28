Earlier this week, I was hanging out a local New York City neighborhood pub with a couple of friends and the bar started playing Return of the Jedi on one of its televisions, as this bar often does. Now, The Empire Strikes Back is my favorite movie of all time (and, this may come as a shock, my favorite Star Wars movie, too) but I may be more fascinated by Return of the Jedi, and not in a good way. It’s a movie where a lot of character decisions make almost no sense. (We’ve already been down the road that the Empire had many chances to kill the Rebels in this movie and just decided not to for some reason.) But, on this night earlier in the week, a question was asked that at the same time put everything about this movie in perspective and no one could properly answer. That question is:
If Luke’s plan to rescue Han from Jabba had worked perfectly, what would that plan have been?
Seriously, no one could answer this question. (And this wasn’t a group of Star Wars slouches either; frequent Star Wars author Jason Fry was part of this group.) So let’s kind of go through what does happen in the opening act of Return of the Jedi, character by character, and see if it makes any sense.
C-3PO and R2-D2: They are the first characters we see show up at Jabba’s palace. R2-D2 plays a recording of Luke Skywalker who states that he’d like to bargain for Han and, as a gesture of goodwill, gives Jabba C-3PO and R2-D2 as gifts. So now, right off the bat, C-3PO and R2-D2 are captured. And, yes, Luke knowing that Jabba would turn down Luke’s offer for a bargain was probably part of his plan. But I do wonder what would happen if Jabba had said, “Oh, this is a good deal. Yes, I accept these droids and you can have Han Solo.” What would Luke have done then? I think, in good faith, Luke would have had to just leave C-3PO and R2-D2 behind. And we would have gotten a scene with a forlorn Luke telling Leia, “Yeah, I really misjudged Jabba. He seems nice.”
Lando: Lando is already working as a skiff guard when Return of the Jedi opens. I’ve always wondered about his interview process. I can only assume Lando had to interview with someone higher up, like Bib Fortuna.
Bib: “So, you want to be our new skiff guard?”
Lando: “I do.”
Bib: “You look familiar.”
Lando: “Nope, I’m just a resident of Tatooine looking for a job.”
Bib: “Do you like the musical styling of the Max Rebo Band?”
Lando: “Yes.”
Bib: “Well, you’re hired. Head downstairs past the dungeon and Rancor pit and we can get you set up with a uniform and a helmet mask.”
Anyway, even though Lando is there, he doesn’t really do much until later in “the plan” except let us know he’s there.
Currently LOLing thinking about powerful crime boss Jabba the Hutt hiding behind a curtain to surprise a foe.
Thank you. Always confused me too. Especially considering the end of V when Lando (after raiding Han’s closet) and Chewie take off in the Falcon to rescue Han on their own, leaving L&L with the droids.
I think it was an escalating plan with Lando there as the inside man.
Plan A: Send in the droids. If that works, Luke gets Han and then Lando sneaks the droids out later.
Plan B: Send in Leia and Chewie. If she can get Han out, Lando gets Chewie and the droids out later.
Plan C: Luke goes in and tries to strong arm Jabba. If that works, he gets everyone out, except maybe the droids, whom Lando gets out later. If he even gets the droids back, Lando just calls in sick one day for guard duty and then never shows up again.
Rather than Luke planting the lightsaber inside R2’s head, perhaps Luke gave the saber to Lando just before Luke arrived at the palace. And it was Lando who planted it on R2, because clearly the first few plans didn’t work and shit was going to go down.
I think Jabba was suspicious of Boushh from the start, so he knew something fishy was going to happen there. Still, the idea of the entire palace playing hide-and-seek is pretty great.
Considering Luke lived there for 18 years, he might be a little familiar with the richest gangster on the planet and his operation from rumors. Look up the deleted scene on youtube where Luke is fiddling with his new light saber in a cave before putting it into R2 and sending them on to Jabba’s palace. They all were part of the same plan and Lando was the ace in the hole if all three plans failed.
Here’s something that occurred to me just now: Luke’s plan probably didn’t account for Han still being frozen. They expected Jabba to unfreeze Han and keep him in a cell as a prisoner. Then everything makes a certain amount of sense, assuming that nobody is able to communicate with each other *during* the plan:
Lando and Leia infiltrate Jabba’s crew, Chewie and Luke are willing prisoners, gambling that one of them is put in the same cell block as Han, and the droids are just there to smuggle Luke’s lightsaber to him, which he’d then use to fight his way out, rescuing the others in the process while Lando and Leia disrupt the guards.
Han still being frozen throws off the whole plan, forcing Leia to blow her cover when she unfreezes him, and leaving them with one less ‘inside man’.
It doesn’t make perfect sense, but if each participant in the plan didn’t know Han was still frozen until they got there and had to improvise, it helps explain the chaotic nature of the ultimate rescue.
And just what happened to the restraints Han was wearing when he was lowered into the carbon freezing pit, which are nowhere to be seen when Leia frees him.
The restraints were gone before the freezing. Remember Han’s hands emerging from the carbonite?
Luke was also really lucky that Jabba’s Boss Droid didn’t have
C-3PO’s and R2’s memories wiped.
Scene – Luke somersaults through the air
Hand extended
Whoops!
The novelization and comic adaptation both explained this. Luke tells Han as their on the skiff going to the sarlaac pit that Jabbas palace is too well guarded and fortified and they needed an opportunity to all get out in the open. Luke being a Jedi could already see how Janna was going to react to his brash rescue attempt.
*How Jabba would react.
The plan was, Luke doesnt know anything. He was a failure only learning from past mistakes. He is/Jedis are/were not perfect, that is the “message” of Star Wars. Our heroes arent infallible, they make mistakes. It is how they learn from them and redeem themselves that matters.
Proof of my statement: Yoda would have made very different decisions.
Luke was too eager. Too distracted. All his life, looking away, to the future, to the horizon…never his mind on where he was. Hmm? What he was doing! Hm.
If you dont get this, you need to rewatch Star Wars.
One part we have to wonder is if R2 intended to get assigned to the sail barge or if he was just being his normal smarmy self. Luke’s quick reaction and force grabbing of the gun seem a bit rushed and it really does make you wonder if he thought the mindtrick was the plan. Luke seemed calmer when they were taken to the sarlaac, so I think we should assume he wanted all his captive friends to be in one place, outside the palace, to save Han. The sequence of events seems very far fetched to have been predicted, but maybe Luke foresaw the end and just knew everyone had to be on tatooine.
The Rebel Alliance isn’t exactly poor either. They were presumably able to pay off Han’s debt rather easily in ANH. I get that vengeance is sweet for a gangster slug, but there has to be a price. Oh well.
The other part that makes “the plan” bad, no matter what it was, was the insane risk to important and high ranking members of the Alliance. Han was a brash captain, still on the run from gangsters. For him, the Alliance somehow risked a baron administrator with military experience, a general and princess leader, 2 droids that have played a vital role in shaping the galaxy, and oh ya, a Jedi! That doesn’t even take into account Chewie. Who in the rebel alliance signed off on this? Did Luke pull a mindtrick on them? Was that why he was so confident he could do it to Jabba?