When Is Disney’s Stan Lee Documentary Coming Out?

December 28th would have marked Stan Lee’s 100th birthday. And while it has been just over four years since the ultimate comic book hero passed away, his impact on pop culture has never felt more relevant. To mark the occasion, Marvel Entertainment announced the upcoming release of a documentary about the legendary comic book writer and longtime Marvel Comics publisher.

As Variety reported, Marvel teased the upcoming project via Twitter, with a 25-second teaser video:

100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee. Stan Lee, an Original documentary, is streaming 2023 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/2ufWu77vB8 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 28, 2022

The video included clips from some of Lee’s famous cameos throughout the MCU (he made 22 in total), as well as an illustrated likeness of the perpetually bespectacled artist. No real details on the documentary were given beyond that it will be an original Disney+ project and will stream some time in 2023.

Lee, who died in 2018, co-created some of the comic book world’s most iconic superheroes, including Spider-Man, Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Ant-Man, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, the Avengers, X-Men, and the Fantastic Four. In 2020, Genius Brands International acquired the exclusive global rights to Lee’s name, voice, signature, and physical likeness, and will co-executive produce the upcoming documentary.

Earlier this month, according to Variety, the company kicked off its Stan Lee Centennial at Los Angeles Comic-Con, where fans of the late artist signed a birthday card with personal messages about how Lee and his work impacted their lives. The company also launched a new online shop to celebrate 100 years of Lee.

“We are thrilled to celebrate Stan Lee’s 100th birthday today with multiple initiatives that pay tribute to this true cultural icon starting with creating a marketplace for his fans and with telling his fascinating story in the upcoming film premiering on Disney+,” Genius Brands’ chairman and CEO Andy Heyward said in a press statement.

