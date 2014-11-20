Where Are They Now? — Everyone Behind ‘Back To The Future Part II’

Remarkably, some of the technological advances that were forecast in the film have come to be — like Skype, flat screen TVs, tablets, and flying cars — but overall there is little resemblance between the here and now and Back to the Future 2’s version of the future. In a lot of ways, that sucks, but for the cast of the film that is good news because some of those folks looked like a wreck in the future.
Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox)
The Michael J. Fox show was a prodigious failure for NBC and Fox, but his appearances on The Good Wife persist and he’s always a welcome presence on television. Amazingly, Fox hasn’t had a major role in a movie since 1996’s Mars Attacks and The Frighteners.
Doctor Emmett Brown (Christopher Lloyd)
Christopher Lloyd has filmed two primetime guest spots and a cameo in the amount of time that it took for you to read this sentence. Some of his recent highlights include an appearance in the Clue themed episode of Psych and a cameo as Doc Brown in A Million Ways to Die in the West.
Lorraine (Lea Thompson)
Lea Thompson could have coasted after the glory that was Caroline in the City (not a joke) but instead she stayed hungry and kept on keeping on. Recently she starred in Left Behind as Nic Cage’s wife and spent some time on Dancing With the Stars. If Marvel grows a pair and gives a Howard the Duck reboot the greenlight, Thompson better have a role.
Jennifer (Elisabeth Shue)
Elisabeth Shue has also known the hard and bumpy path that comes from loving a Nic Cage character thanks to her Oscar nominated turn in Leaving Las Vegas. The second of the two actresses to play Marty’s girlfriend Jennifer (technically, it’s three if you count Melora Hardin), Shue has continued to work steadily since the dawn of the 90s and the end of her time as a blockbuster lucky charm. She’s presently co-starring on the OG CSI as Julie Finlay.
Biff/Griff Tannen (Thomas F. Wilson)
Wilson has embraced the dark art of stand-up comedy while still taking on the occasional supporting role. His last big live screen role was in The Heat. He’s also done voice work on SpongeBob SquarePants.
I’ve had a crush on Elisabeth Shue since Adventures in Babysitting. She can still get it.
So can Thompson!
Agreed 100%
I have crushes on women who look like Elizabeth Shue (Rachel McAdams and Gillian Jacobs), that’s how much I still crush on Elizabeth Shue. Also, fuck yes Adventures in Babysitting.
Cocktail…mmmm……Shue…
My high school girlfriend looked exactly like Shue in Adventures in Babysitting. Same hair, very similar face. Major difference was blue eyes instead of brown.
Can’t see adventure in Babysitting or BTF II without thinking about her!
I’ve had a crush on Elisabeth Shue since Karate Kid. THIRTY YEARS. Now I understand why my old man held a torch for Annette Funicello well into the ’90s.
Ditto, ditto, DITTO!!!
Been in love with her since Karate Kid. She’s probably the only reason I still watch CSI…
So this is the Elisabeth Shue support group? Cool.
Animaniacs was a damned masterpiece.
Here, here!
No love for Thomas F. Wilson on Freaks and Geeks?
I was going to say the same thing.
C’mon. Coach Fredericks man.
He nailed Bill’s hot mom. ‘Nuff said.
I would have never known Doc was in Million Ways… Thanks!
“Amazingly, Fox hasn’t had a major role in a movie since 1996′s Mars Attacks and The Frighteners.”
During that time he was on Spin City…hanging around the likes of Connie Britton & Carla Gugino; so not so bad.
Plus, I’m sure having Parkinson’s took up a lot of his free time…
And Jennifer Esposito. Spin City is so underrated.
Paula Marshall too.
Also…basically retiring from acting due to his Parkinson’s disease. It’s why he LEFT Spin City at the height of its popularity. It’s not a stretch to believe movie offers were there, but that he wasn’t in a place personally and physically to keep up with a movie production schedule. Not all that amazing.
Side note – The Frighteners is criminally underrated.
Ending your filmography with The Frighteners ain’t too shabby. Movie was great and was PJ’s best non-LOTR flick too
Spin City was brilliant, top to bottom.
I was just surprised to see that gap. I’m sure he’s had offers and he’s done some great guest work on TV since Spin City (which was a great show). He was outstanding in Rescue Me. I’m sure he has his reasons why he’s stuck to TV, be it the material or the schedule.
Otto Man, spin cities first few seasons we’re pretty brilliant. Obviously veep is the better political satire of the two, but every now and then watching veep, I do get a spin city vibe.
When spin city actually focused on political plots, it was great. Even at its worst during the Michael J Fox years, doing bland romantic stuff, it was still decent.
Crazy to think that it also had a gay black man in its main cast without treating him as a punchline or stereotype, which has barely been done since.
Granted, it went downhill the moment Heather Locklear came in, and completely died upon Charlie Sheen’s entry.
If animated works count, then he should be given credit for Stuart Little.
Strickland! Jeez, didn’t that guy ever have hair?
My wife and I saw Thomas F. Wilson’s stand up act, and he was damn good.Helluva nice guy too!
Tolkan basically plays Strickland (as a cop) in the He-Man movie, too
man of all the disappointments 2015 is going to lay on us from our expectations set by Back to the future 2, I think double neck ties is going to be my most painful.
In case that sentence was too convoluted to read, I wish double neck ties were a thing
Self-drying clothes.
I want my 15 second rehydrated pizza, dammit
are we forgetting “who framed roger rabbit”??
No, who framed him?
That’s heavy
Where is Alan Silvestri? Back to the Future original score is a masterpiece, you should add his photo too ;)
Wow. I’m pretty sure I’ve seen the latter BTTFs several times since knowing who Elisabeth Shue was, but I never realized she played Jennifer. I guess the hair must’ve fooled me. Anyway, I agree with all the comments above mine.
Strickland coaches the football team at the University of Wyoming now.
#TalkinBoutTheBohls
Who wrote this article? Of course Michael J. Fox hasn’t had a movie roll in many, many years. He has Parkinson’s!!
Any idea why Tales from the Crypt isn’t available on HBO GO?
Mr. Strickland did not age !!! haha
How the hell is Christopher Lloyd still alive? Does he go to the same witch doctor as Larry King?
He’s 76. 25 years ago he was 51; I think they aged him a little bit for Doc.
Coincidentally, Shue and Thompson have both appeared topless with Tom Cruise. There’s a bit of trivia for you. Both still look great too, though age has been better on Shue I think.
What no mention of Christopher Lloyd’s recent work??? Such as Blood Lake: Attack of the Killer Lampreys… Where he dies on a toilet because a killer lamprey jumped up thru the sewer into his butt and out his mouth… Not kidding… But more importantly… He actually starred as Doc Brown in A Million Ways To Die In The West…
Also, he was one of the best things about Sin City 2 that wasn’t Eva Green’s hot body.
Go to the link about Jeffrey Weismann. Very interesting indeed!
Jason,
thanks for mentioning me in your “Where are they now?” Back to the
Future part 2 article.
If you ever re-post or update this to show that you did some research, I’m happy to offer
you a high resolution shot from me as George McFly (either old or young) and one of me with my
own face. And I have continued in film and Tv as you can see from my
imdb listing & on my own website.
respectfully,
Jeffrey Weissman
Dude! Jeffrey Weissman posting! Awesome.