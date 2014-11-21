What Has Bai Ling Been Up To? Wearing Weird Bras At ‘The Crow’ Screenings, Apparently

#The Crow
Senior Pop Culture Editor
11.21.14 9 Comments

Remember Bai Ling? Well, she’s back…in censor bar bra form.

Ling, the trivia answer to an unsuccessful mid-2000s board game, was super-briefly niche-famous for playing Top Dollar’s lover in The Crow, before graduating to roles in Red Corner and Wild Wild West. But she’s probably most famous for claiming George Lucas edited her out of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith because she posed nude in Playboy, and for making guest star appearances on Entourage and Lost.

That was in 2007. So I decided to see what she’s up to. Wisely, Ling’s returning to the beginning.

That would be Bai at a 20th anniversary screening of The Crow. She made that “#outfit” herself.

Spend enough time on her Twitter, and you’ll #slowly be #driven #mad by #hashtags.

That photo was taken last night at the Horrible Bosses 2 premiere. IMDb doesn’t list Ling as being in it, although she does have parts in 13 PROJECTS that either came out this year or will be released in 2015. Good on her for continuing to act, so long as she’s done giving tattoos.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Crow
TAGSBAI LINGHORRIBLE BOSSES 2the crow

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP