Who Is Ezra Miller, The Flash Of The DC Cinematic Universe?

DC Entertainment dropped a huge list of their upcoming movies today, confirming a whole bunch of titles and casting that was only rumored before this point. The ambitious slate essentially features two movies a year through 2020, and in 2018 we’re getting both Aquaman, played by Jason Momoa of Game of Thrones fame, and The Flash, starring Ezra Miller. Wait… who?
It’s interesting casting for a few reasons. You actually might know Miller from Californication, where he was horrified by David Duchovny’s pants alien, or as a douchey rich kid on Royal Pains, but he hasn’t exactly been anchoring big budget movies. Probably his most notable role to date was as a scary teenager in We Need To Talk About Kevin, and creeping out Tilda Swinton is a long way from running after the Mirror Master. Furthermore, Miller was supposedly on the shortlist for Nightwing, so even rumor watchers were a little surprised by this announcement.
It also means that the CW’s hit series, which has been doing surprisingly well right out of the gate, isn’t going to cross over. Unless they decide to do some sort of Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, which we’re not ruling out since this is DC, but even so, it’s unlikely. So that puts Miller in the rather enviable position of having a character with some built-in awareness, and being on an enormous stage all at once.
So what does this tell us about the movie? Well, one, they’re not concerned about star power; unless Miller steals Judd Apatow’s next movie and we don’t know it yet, it’s pretty clear Warner and DC expects popping up in a movie or two before he gets his solo jaunt will be enough for the Flash to sell tickets. Two, it’s probably going to be fairly light; Miller has some dramatic heft but the majority of his work involves comedy, and that’s presumably what they were casting for. It helps that he’s pretty young, just 22.
So, it’s an interesting choice, and we assume we’ll see more when the first two DC movies arrive in 2016. As for the green socks of Scoot McNairy, either it’s a poor fashion choice, or he’s just a bystander with no legs. Too bad, his name was perfect, although we guess Scoot also fits a guy with no legs.
also, perks of being a wallflower.. and arguably more notable than we need to talk about kevin.
I refuse to live in a world where that turkey is more notable than something made by Lynne Ramsay.
I’m with Eastbound on this one. Looking for dramatic heft seems unnecessary when that movie got a fairly complex character performance out of him.
Couldn’t they have found someone better than him?
Remember when Limp Bizkit was a thing, and they had a t-shirt that said “Limp Bizkit is better than everybody?”
UH, let’s not forget the SVU episode where he was the theatre kid in love with his best friend, who was getting stalked by her crazy boyfriend.
You know you’ve got cred when you have your own SVU episode.
I think if you’re an actor who can be in front of a camera credibly, you have a Law and Order episode.
When you’re 17?
This kid is a hell of an actor. Great as Kevin and great in ‘Perks,’ both of which are obviously very different roles. That said, I’m not totally sure I see him as Flash, which is a bit more of a light-hearted character….Miller would’ve been a fantastic Dick Grayson or Tim Drake, however.
Agree.
Personally, I would have cast the big brother from the Diary of a Whimpy Kid movies (assuming they aren’t actually the same person).
And if he wasn’t available, I hear there’s a page-boy on the Warner’s lot that can run pretty fast too… except he’s not related to anybody in the business like these other “actors” are.
Uhhh … Scoot McNairy has been confirmed as Metallo … We’ve known that for quite some time now. I’m 99.9% certain of it. And this kid will be good. Additionally, I’m with Eastbound on this. Perks was far more relevant and poignant of a performance. You should’ve referenced that.
Also, it’s DC casting rumors, soooooo it will change 500,000 times before 2018
I thought Scoot was Jimmy Olsen, and he lost his legs/got some blades to show the fall out of the Supes fight.
Either way, I don’t even care anymore. I’m over DC movies and all the rumors, same as with Spider-man stuff.
I am no television or marketing scholar, but it sure as hell doesn’t make sense to have a movie and a television show with two different actors. What you are basically telling the tv viewer is that “none of this matters to the movie” and therefore don’t waste your time.
Or what you’re telling fans of the TV show, which is already establishing itself as a hit and will probably be four seasons deep unless it falls apart, that the movie is an entirely different thing so don’t waste your time with that.
I think general audiences will mostly be thinking “why should we pay $9 to $16 per person to see a movie when we can all watch the same thing on TV for free?”
And – if this movie follows in the grim, ashamed-to-be-based-on-a-comic-book mold of Man of Steel – the TV show will probably be a lot more fun.
I like this casting he looks the part and isn’t a big name
You know the Flash movie is going to be an origin story. This is just going to confuse the hell out of the audience. It would be like releasing The Amazing Spider-Man in between Raimi’s Spider-Man 1 and 2.
See, TV is the little one in your house, and movies are the big one that you drive to and watch with other people. Unless of course there were some kind of service where everyone could “stream” movies onto their TV and everyone stopped going to theaters. That’s pretty far fetched though. DC would never miss the boat on something like that.
Have you seen someone shooting themselves in the foot? This is DC bazooking themselves.
I like to think people aren’t so stupid to confuse tv universes and movie universes but then again I remember how people at the theater were asking where Mary Jane was when The Amazing Spiderman came out.
Never heard of him. But he looks like if Thom Yorke and Bjork had a kid. “Thom Bjork”
Based on looks alone, I’m not getting a Barry or Wally vibe out of him.
Could The Flash in the movies be Bart?
I like that Ezra Miller. He did a phenomenal job in We Need to Talk About Kevin AND in Perk Of Being a Wallflower. He’s young and has already carried some deep and dark roles. I have confidence in him as an actor and I know he’ll be a good Flash.