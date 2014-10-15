Who Is Ezra Miller, The Flash Of The DC Cinematic Universe?

DC Entertainment dropped a huge list of their upcoming movies today, confirming a whole bunch of titles and casting that was only rumored before this point. The ambitious slate essentially features two movies a year through 2020, and in 2018 we’re getting both Aquaman, played by Jason Momoa of Game of Thrones fame, and The Flash, starring Ezra Miller. Wait… who?

It’s interesting casting for a few reasons. You actually might know Miller from Californication, where he was horrified by David Duchovny’s pants alien, or as a douchey rich kid on Royal Pains, but he hasn’t exactly been anchoring big budget movies. Probably his most notable role to date was as a scary teenager in We Need To Talk About Kevin, and creeping out Tilda Swinton is a long way from running after the Mirror Master. Furthermore, Miller was supposedly on the shortlist for Nightwing, so even rumor watchers were a little surprised by this announcement.

It also means that the CW’s hit series, which has been doing surprisingly well right out of the gate, isn’t going to cross over. Unless they decide to do some sort of Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, which we’re not ruling out since this is DC, but even so, it’s unlikely. So that puts Miller in the rather enviable position of having a character with some built-in awareness, and being on an enormous stage all at once.

So what does this tell us about the movie? Well, one, they’re not concerned about star power; unless Miller steals Judd Apatow’s next movie and we don’t know it yet, it’s pretty clear Warner and DC expects popping up in a movie or two before he gets his solo jaunt will be enough for the Flash to sell tickets. Two, it’s probably going to be fairly light; Miller has some dramatic heft but the majority of his work involves comedy, and that’s presumably what they were casting for. It helps that he’s pretty young, just 22.

So, it’s an interesting choice, and we assume we’ll see more when the first two DC movies arrive in 2016. As for the green socks of Scoot McNairy, either it’s a poor fashion choice, or he’s just a bystander with no legs. Too bad, his name was perfect, although we guess Scoot also fits a guy with no legs.