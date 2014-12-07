Here’s Why Fox Doesn’t Want To Film The ‘Independence Day’ Sequels Back-To-Back

With all the excitement about FOX finally approving the Independence Day sequel, a significant change to the plan was lost among all the Thanksgiving turkey and Will Smith lamentations. Initial rumors suggested back-to-back sequels continuing the first film’s story further into the nether regions of Roland Emmerich and Dean Devlin’s logically-fallacious minds. Now it seems logic has finally caught up with the pair, despite everyone else knowing it’d happen this way.

According to /Film, Devlin explained his and Emmerich’s change of heart to Nerd Report:

We decided just to do one first to make sure that people like where we’re going. If that works well, there’s an ability to do some world building which would be really fun and interesting to do. I think Roland and everybody felt, let’s just make sure 20 years later that people still are interested. I think in our case, we started to feel that maybe we were being a little bit arrogant by assuming that we could do two movies. We said you know what, let’s scale it down. Let’s first make sure that it works for everyone.

I’m glad the guys thinking things through (even though they’re making a sequel to a film released 20 years ago). Even so, I’d prefer Emmerich and Devlin suspend logic entirely to resurrect Harvey Fierstein’s character. He was the best thing about Independence Day.

Source: Nerd Report via /Film