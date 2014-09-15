Why You Don’t Want A New ‘Hulk’ Movie

It’s one of the most talked about projects for Marvel, especially after The Avengers cleaned house: A new Hulk movie. It’s such a topic of discussion, Lou Ferrigno can claim they’re working on a new solo movie and a TV series, and it’ll make the nerd blogs. But do people really want a new Hulk movie? Probably not.
Hulk Does Not Smash Box Office
Generally, when you bring this up, the first thing out of people’s mouths is a claim that 2003’s Hulk was too arty and too slow for audiences, and that a big mainstream Hulk movie with lots of action and CGI eye candy would be a massive hit.
What’s forgotten is that Marvel already tried that. After Ang Lee’s movie came out, Marvel reconfigured, started building a new Marvel universe, and, of course, released The Incredible Hulk, a big mainstream Hulk movie with lots of action and CGI eye candy. And, factoring in inflation, it… made almost exactly the same amount of money as the 2003 movie!
Would the Hulk benefit from an Avengers bump? Sure, probably, but not as much as other characters making a lot more money. And that leads to a few more complicated problems with the character.
The Hulk Is All About Denial
Part of the reason nerds hate the one Hulk movie and kinda like the other but aren’t torn up that Edward Norton wasn’t in The Avengers is that the Hulk is a crappy character for a movie. The entire movie, in both cases, was predicated on Banner trying to not be the Hulk.
This is a problem when your movie is built on people showing up to see the Hulk. Horror movies can get away with teasing their audience for forty minutes: Big action movies can’t. There’s also the small problem of the fact that the Hulk costs a lot of money to show, and whoever is playing Bruce Banner is much cheaper, so guess who’s onscreen more?
It was even a huge problem in the comics, which mostly got around it by deciding to either have Banner hulked out all the time or have the Hulk follow him around as a psychic projection or something. There’s a reason that, originally, Banner hulked out when the sun set; it forced him to become the Hulk whether he wanted to or not.
Nobody Wants To Hang Out With The Hulk
Finally, there’s the problem of Bruce Banner, a man who commits enormous amounts of property damage whenever he experiences stress. In real life, you’d be scared of Bruce. People like Bruce Banner tend to show up on police blotters a lot. Part of the reason Ang Lee’s movie tanked so hard with nerds was the fact that he actually tried to explain just why Bruce was such a tightly-wound repressed ball of rage, because there aren’t a lot of good options here.
And he can’t want to be the Hulk all the time because that both denies what makes the character interesting and makes him kind of scary, leading us right back to the above problem. Audiences have limited taste for hanging out with homicidal maniacs, no matter how much Mark Millar tries to make that happen.
Hulk Sad
There’s certainly the possibility of a Hulk cartoon, and a good screenwriter can crack these issues. Or they could just make Planet Hulk, although Marvel has, for now, ruled that one out. But the Jade Giant arguably only works on film when he’s on a team and beating on Asgardians, and maybe that should be good enough for us all.
This is why you shoot Hulk into space at the end of Avengers 2: I’m Sorry Tony, I’m Afraid I Can’t Do That, have Thanos capture and control him as part of the end of Guardians 2 (using some gems?) and then use him as a wrecking ball vs the Avengers in Avengers 3: World War Hulk.
I support this.
We already know there will be some Hulk vs. Avengers action because the Hulkbuster IM suit has been confirmed for Avengers 2.
@LastTexansFan – On the other hand, we do know that the movie’s version of Ultron is something Stark created to remotely control all of his armors, so that Hulkbuster armor might be driven by Ultron, not Stark.
I figured that the very existence of the Hulkbuster armor will be what drives a wedge between Hulk and Stark, which will lead to Stark ultimately exiling Hulk into space.
I think the reason both Hulk movies tanked was that we had already seen that story before thanks to Bill Bixby, i.e. we’d seen Bruce Banner trying desperately to come to terms with the Hulk and what it is and says about him. We’ve seen him running and hiding from the authorities.
The Hulk in Avengers/Ruffalo’s Banner was more a guy at peace with both his anger and what that anger can do. (Remember the “That’s my secret, Cap. I’m always angry” line?) We had never seen The Hulk as an actual hero until Avengers. Before that, he was always just the misunderstood monster that was running away from threats.
So why not go in that direction? Have the struggle be how Banner learns to control The Hulk during battle? Or if not control at least guide it at the threat/danger/bad guys? Is The Hulk just an uncontrollable rage monster or can it be more?
I actually prefer the 2003 Hulk to the 2008 version. I thought it was really well done in terms of storyline, comic-driven graphics and great acting versus the over-the-top, blow everything up with CGI approach that was done in the latter.
the 2003 had some weird moments that took me out of the film, I’m thinking of when the guy died in the base and it cut to the comic book panel. But I respected what the film was trying to do.
in 2008 film I watched the two cgi monsters smash each other and just couldn’t work up the will to care about either of them.
2003 Hulk had the best Hulk action I’ve ever seen, but the rest of that movie was pretty awful.
That would be kind of a curve ball seeing as the build up has been pointing towards the Infinity Gauntlet story
I could have saved you some trouble and wrote “Because the other two sucked” as the only point.
I actually do want a new Hulk movie but I people demanding Planet Hulk seem to have no idea why it was a good story. Its the same with Civil War, yes they were great stories but the were both built on years of continuity that the movies don’t have.
Planet Hulk and World War Hulk made sense in the comics where Hulk has been around for years and built up a reputation for unpredictability and you can see both sides of the issues at work but in the movies Hulk hasn’t leveled a city for no clear reason or threatened the lives of millions, the 3 occasions where he had been public he was either fighting off a bigger threat or clearly defending himself so they don’t have an effective excuse to send him off into space at this point.
Agreed. I just think they should adopt the title World War Hulk for a new story that isn’t the same as the comics like they are doing with Age of Ultron (and thank God for that, seeing as how the comic version of AoU was such hot garbage).
I think that a Planet Hulk movie could work if its the last movie before Avengers 3 o the first movie after Avengers 3, but ground work would already have to be laid. After A3 would probably work better because you can have him tear shit up through A2, A3, and other movies, then the Illuminati have step in and ship him off planet. Or the same concept, pre A3 and he redeems himself in A3.
Actually, I DO really want a new Hulk movie, but I also liked both of the previous ones.
Just have Hulk team up with Hawkeye for the movie. They did it with Cap and Black Widow.
I love this idea. A buddy superhero movie. I don’t know how they would do it, but I think they could.
She Hulk would be fun too. Maybe Banner goes on a date with Jennifer and then gets assaulted by whoever and he’s like trying not to Hulk out and the camera is focused on him and then there is smashing and she comes and lays a hand on his shoulder and he’s sure it is the badguy/gal and it is Jennifer but everything is smashed, and he doesn’t find out until later, and that can be part of the fun.
Or maybe we get to see all the fun and Banner is the only one kept in the dark for the first act. However, if they do this, they MUST MUST MUST have Hulk/Banner as the damsel in distress for Jennifer to rescue. This would have the added benefit of exploding SJW minds across the globe.
Maybe the two movies could be combined, with Hawkeye acting as Hulk’s handler, so to speak, and not trusting the lawyer (Jennifer), but then having to work together to rescue Hulk.
Would this hypothetical movie scenario ignore the fact that Bruce Banner and Jennifer Walters are cousins?
@Crow of the Walrus I sort of hate that part of the canon, and I sort of hate the idea of Banner dating a mortal.
I guess she could go for Hawkeye instead, but he’s kind of spoken for, it seems like.
EMH did this and it was hilarious. They just give each hella attitude, Hulk threatens to smush Hawk, Hawk turns out to be useful in finessing fight situations that Hulk just can beat up, and they save the world like twice.
They could always do the Hulkbusters story line from the 80s.
Banner tries to cure himself of the Hulk but instead splits himself and the Hulk into two separate beings. Without Banner, the Hulk is just pure anger and he goes about smashing the planet while Banner forms a super-science team of try to stop him. In the end, the only way is for Banner to merge back with the Hulk to get him to calm down. This would work. You can have Ruffalo and the Hulk on the screen at the same time. Plenty of Banner. Plenty of mindless destruction. Everybody wins!
Just, you know, come up with a better name than the Hulkbusters. Even as a kid I thought it was lame.
Just make Intelligent Hulk movie. Have Mark Ruffalo at the beginning of the movie and have him mo cap the Hulk and voice (if Vin Diesel can mo cap and voice act Ruffalo’s not too big to do it).
No more on the run Hulk, no more trying not to be Hulk. Always be Hulk.
There was a period in the comics where Grey Hulk who was Hulk at night flew around the world ahead of the sun, stopped and worked or played for whatever hours he had, then did the same thing, always staying in the night side. He became some kind of fixer or something.
In spite of the fact that I think he’s harder to write for, because he’s really Superman-y, there are a ton of cool things they could do with him (including Hulkbusters).
Joe Fixit
Hulk works best as a supporting player, that’s just how it is unfortunately.
Hulk strikes me as kind of … Superman-y, or Wolverine-y. He got to big, too powerful, too deus ex-y.
A lot of superheros are like that, obviously – even Batman’s having a trap card for everyone and everything.
But Supes and Hulk occupy this kind of higher tier. Supes has no real known upper limit, and same goes for Hulk. The madder he gets, the stronger he gets. If you frustrate him, he just gets stronger until he un-frustrates and smashes.
Which is to say, I totally agree with you. He works well as part of a team facing an extinction level event.
@Mechakisc well said.
Listen…. after Guardians of the Galaxy, any and all arguments about “this character” or “that character” not being a box office draw can pretty much be thrown out the window. The reality is that great writing, infused with some humor, and the now heavy duty Marvel Studios hype-train trumps all of those issues. The Ang Lee movie stunk. Incredible Hulk still had that stink on it and none of the massive Marvel Cinematic Universe hype around it as it was just beginning at the time. It’s unfair to even consider its’ box office gross as any sort of indicator of Hulk’s potential.
Disagree because I feel that the GotG characters have more to work with than Hulk. Hulk is a tank and nothing more. He just smashes and offers nothing more than that. The interesting part of his character comes from Banner. But the title of the film and the “draw,” the name recognition of the film is Hulk.
Hulk is popular, but Hulk is boring. People want to see Hulk, but the novelty wears off quickly.
I think the Ang Lee movie was a valiant effort that went astray. I have come around to the point of view that filmmakers need to not try to follow the comics blindly and fit everything into that mold. Instead, they should learn the core of the character, and build their movie around that.
And yes, yes, yes, to the writing thing. It is all about good writing and good directing.
@BlackToothGrin I’m going to say again kind of what I said to someone else. There are a ton of Hulk options. The “I’m always mad” thing, Hulkbusters kind of thing, Joe Fixit … there is a lot more there than at first glance, in spite of what I’ve said about him being too Superman-y.
I mean, think about a Hawkeye/Hulk movie, with a training montage, because Hawk needs Banner, not Hulk, to help him with some kind of subtle infiltration mission. Maybe they have to plan for him to Hulk out very strategically or something. I mean, someone would have to be tied up, I’m sure, in order to prevent Banner’s parachute from failing and him only landing safely because he could Hulk out, and that would be the worst, but I think there is room to work, if someone is really willing to write like they mean it.
@mechakisc Sure there are plenty of Hulk options. The question becomes, are they marketable? The movie going public knows Hulk smash and nothing more. He is green, he smashes stuff, he is angry, so that needs to be incorporated because thats also what is going on in the current Marvel film universe.
What worked in GotG favor was, that it was, for most people, completely new. They had no character expectations going in to the theater. People will expect Hulk smash in the theater, not the morally ambiguous grey colored Las Vegas bouncer known as Joe Fixit.
Its the issue of a known quantity vs unknown. The risk with an unknown is arguably bigger because no built in base, but the creativity of the known is limited due to expectations.
@BlackToothGrin It’s a good writer, director and studio’s job to re-educate the movie going public in that case.
I’d love nothing more than for Avengers 2 to start Hulk on a path to a smart-Hulk character, whichever it may be.
people keep talking about Rocket like anthropomorphic animals haven’t sold a million billion dollars worth of movie tickets since Mickey Mouse was a rabbit.
Things I want to see in a Hulk movie. Him and Thor beating each other up for fun, like they have done in the animated shows and Hulk Smash. The animated shows do a great job of having him as Hulk all the time, but capable of somewhat rational thought at certain moments.
Other than that, Planet Hulk or nothing. Or Joe Fixit.
Hulk is simply not a film carrying character. Heck, people have said how he was barely able to carry his own book until they split Banner and Hulk or had Hulk talking in Banner’s brain.
Oh yes, Joe Fixit, holy crap that brings back a cascade of memory.
and he wasn’t as powerful as Joe Fixit, right? I mean he could still punch a tank, but he couldn’t punch a… say the moon anymore, right?
Its been a long time since I read Joe Fixit, and there isnt a ton of wiki info out there, but I believe so. He was smarter than your average Hulk, but less strong as well. On the sliding scale of Banner to Hulk, he was moved closer to Banner than a “traditional” for lack of a better word… Hulk was.
I could have sworn I watched Planet Hulk on Netflix.
That said, an animated World War Hulk series would be rad.
Yes, there was an animated Planet Hulk
@BlackToothGrin – Perfect. Animated makes much more sense, and the CGI is more believable.
Pair Hulk up with Amadeus Cho and ride that train to the bank. WOO WOOO
As to the whole Banner trying to contain the Hulk as being a big part of the story, he was always known to just basically be on the rampage for days at a time, or off hiding in the desert. But you have no human element there for the audience to relate to (studio thinking, I think we can all relate to just wanting to be left the hell alone). This is going to be an unpopular opinion, and storywise makes no sense to do it now, but Rick Jones’ absence always struck me as being a mistake. You could have had Rick chasing Hulk through a devastated city and gotten a real sense of the danger without having to spend quite as much on CGI.
C’mon, Godzilla was on screen for seven minutes.
I’m sorry but you cannot use that steaming pile of an Edward Norton movie as an argument for not making another Hulk movie.
I still think mark ruffalo can carry a hulk movie. He’s got a charisma about him- depth if you will- that wasn’t present in the first two movies. Also, She Hulk. Jennifer Walters is an awesome character that will make up for some of the shenanigans in the justice league epic fail. She’s a strong female character that is easy to admire.
I think you just need to look to what Avengers taught us: Hulk works best as a supporting character. That’s all
I think using material from the Red Hulk storylines would work pretty well. If they bring in Red She Hulk, who has human intellect, then she can be the one that keeps Hulk in line and stops him from going berserk.
I respect the ideas, ambition and effort of the 2003 Hulk, trying to bring him into the real world while also throwing in as much openly comic-booky effects (the split screen, panel-like sections, etc.) as possible. But I can’t say I enjoyed watching it.
To “unleash” Hulk, you need an outside force to take control of him and use him as a distraction, say while they simultaneously robbed a Las Vegas casino. Working with what Marvel has to offer, you’d need a team of villains. What team?
M.O.D.O.K.’s 11.
I think the problem is they don’t think big enough when making a Hulk movie hes always not trying to be the Hulk and fighting against the american government and shit that could never stop him or trying to force his inner demons down everyone’s throats. Instead lets get a move where they throw him into space or another dimension or some shit with the worst conceivable environments where everything he encounters is as powerful as he is, and where becoming Banner at the wrong time would be instant death.
Make it a TV series and take the most recent comic’s concept and run with it. Banner gets a lab funded by SHIELD(or Stark), SHIELD (substitute Avengers since Cap 2 crippled SHIELD) gets to use Hulk and point him towards the right target. Hulk destroys, Banner builds. Interesting way to make both Hulk and Banner heroes, share screen time in interesting ways, and gives Banner’s frustrations as a scientist and as a man who has lost everything some compelling stuff to explore.
Well if they go with the current Hulk that came from the Original Sin story line, and emerged in the Original Sin Hulk vs Iron Man comics, that is a hulk who has Banners intellect, but also has the hulks body, they are still separate identities, he can reason, is smart, and can use tactics other then, hit it really hard, in a fight.
Everyone is ignoring the obvious Elephant in the Room. Why not another Hulk Hogan movie?
“Well you know something Mean Gene… that’s my secret; I’m always angry, brother!”