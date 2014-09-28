Will ‘Avengers 3’ Be Split Into Two Separate Movies By Marvel?

The rumor mill is already churning away concerning the third movie in The Avengers series, almost a year before Avengers: Age Of Ultron even hits theaters. ComicBook.com is reporting that a Marvel Studios tipster has let it slip that Avengers 3 is set to be split into two movies:
[A] rumor coming out of a fan news page called the Daily Marvelite claims that the third Avengers film will an epic story split across two movies.
They admitted that all their source has told them is that the battle with Thanos will play out over two films; it could simply be that Avengers 4 will be needed to win the day, or that the third film will be subdivided.
The latter seems more likely if, as the report claims, the May 2018 and May 2019 “untitled” Marvel movies turn out to be Avengers 3 and 4.
How that would work, in terms of contracts, isn’t clear; at least Robert Downey, Jr. and Chris Evans’ deals will expire after one of those two films, and neither have expressed an interest in renewing their deal.
They go on to speculate that the rumored split could be a lead into an Infinity Gauntlet film that serves to connect everything together and go for broke. Who knows? As SNL pointed out, Marvel could basically put anyone on the screen and people would probably buy a ticket.
Badass Digest comes flying in out of left field though to provide a little insight on why this latest rumor is probably false in the long run. It would seem that last line in the quote above is the key to this newest mess:
You know Ilya Salkind as the man who produced Superman: The Movie, but his biggest legacy may be with the Screen Actor’s Guild. Salkind produced The Three Musketeers, directed by Richard Lester and starring a killer cast that included Oliver Reed, Charlton Heston, Raquel Welch and Faye Dunaway. The script was big – it was considered to possibly be a four hour movie – but during post-production it was decided to cut the film in half, releasing The Four Musketeers the very next year. This incensed the actors, who found themselves starring in two movies but only being paid for one, and lawsuits were filed. Eventually the Screen Actors Guild included new language in the standard actor contract, known as the Salkind Clause, which says the actors must know how many movies they’re making when they sign up – ie, you can’t just use all their extra footage to make another movie without paying them for another movie.
The Salkind Clause becomes important because Avengers 3 will mark the contractual end of the line for both Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans; Evans will have finished his sixth Marvel film, and Downey renegotiated his contract to carry him through Avengers 3. Marvel cannot simply shoot a lot with these guys and then split the movie in two – they would need to renegotiate their contracts to split Avengers 3 in half, and that would mean that Evans and Downey would straight up have the studio over the barrel.
Oliver Reed is probably the last guy I’d want to f*ck around with in terms of acting contracts. He was fueled by alcohol and intense as hell, a volatile mixture.
Now Devin Faraci over at BD clarifies to say that adjusting deals has happened before, namely for the cast of The Hobbit after their two movies based on one book became three giant sized epics. I still lean towards his opinion on the whole mess. I disagree his thoughts Marvel’s planning, but I don’t think they’ve thought that far ahead in regards to contracts.
Just don’t expect me to be shocked if they do decide to split the third movie up if Avengers: Age of Ultron makes a ton of cash. They’ll get those contracts written in blood by Monday morning.
Psh, just make Avengers 4 without Iron Man and Captain America. You could have a scene at the beginning where Nick Fury says “Cap and Iron Man are off on another assignment.”
He could also add: “So we’ve replaced them in the Avengers with She-Hulk and Captain Mar-Vell!”
You’re welcome.
It’s strange that two of the lead characters for the Civil War storyline both have contracts ending soon…
Or they could go for broke and kill them both off. Cap’s already been killed off in the comic, although killing Stark would be really hard to pull off and make it work.
Just have Bucky walk in, pop them both in the head and then walk out. Have the next scene be full of plot dialogue with a funueral going on in the background and then never address it again. “Captain America and Ironman who?” we’ll be saying to all of our nerd friends.
So a no name website break a rumor an suddenly becomes a story?
This rumor it’s really stupid, there’s no plan for Avengers 3 aside from the fact that Thanos will be the bad guy, nothing else, so is there’s no story for the movie, how can they split the film in two parts based on nothing?
It’s a really stupid rumor.
Would you say this rumor is…stupid?
Unless you’re a studio insider, I’ll believe a published website over you anyday.
“…in terms of contracts, isn’t clear; at least Robert Downey, Jr. and Chris Evans’ deals will expire after one of those two films, and neither have expressed an interest in renewing their deal..”
Where the hell did you get this crap from?? RDJ never said it was unwilling to negotiate, it’s the studio that haven’t contacted him about anything past Avengers 3… and apparently you didn’t see this:
[www.slashfilm.com]
Time to update your sources.
I believe both of them have said they’re willing, with Downey Jr. saying something about being a prize fighter and all.
But at the same time, there is nothing set in stone at the moment for anything. That’s why it is a rumor and not a stone cold fact.
Plenty of actors have said they want to keep doing roles, but then it never happened.
IIRC Evans just wanted some extended time off to direct between movies, and according to that link I posted Chris has no plans to stop being Captain America even after Avengers 3… I know nothing is set in stone, I was just pointing out that the person who wrote the article needs to research a bit better before submitting stuff like this… And I also know that some actors back out after saying they would do something, but if anything this is the oposite of that… For awhile they had us believing they were both (Chris Evans and RDJ) wanted out, when that is clearly not the case… At least not for Evans, From what I read RDJ’s issues are a matter of how much $ he will want to make Iron Man 4 and beyond, which is where the re-casting rumors came from. If anyone really thinks RDJ wants to stop being Tony Stark, you’re crazy.
My assumption: Avengers 3 is probably coming out in 2018, so if they do, in fact, need to split the film into two parts, why not use the film they already have coming out in 2017, Guardians of the Galaxy 2? They’re probably the most fitting for a “Part 1” deal, given that GOTG dealt the most visibly with Thanos and Infinity Stones compared to any other MCU film to date.
That way, they can also promote Avengers 3 not only as the culmination of all MCU storylines to date, not only as Evans’ and Downey Jr.’s farewell to the franchise, but also as the biggest goddamn crossover of all time, with the Guardians and the Avengers coming together to stop the biggest threat the universe has ever seen.
You don’t think they’ve planned that far ahead? I’d be willing to bet that Marvel’s planned through 2050, movies, contracts, whatever.
I heard they lined up this four-month-old baby in Des Moines to play the Black Knight in Avengers 14.
@Otto Man
You’re thinking small time, kid! You gotta lock em up for a five-picture deal while they’re still spermatozoa awaiting mitosis!
This is how they’re filling out the cast of Marvel’s What The?! movie in 2035.
I just think it is tough to hash out all the particulars that far ahead. I don’t doubt they have a fluid set up on how they want it to go.
yes.
[33.media.tumblr.com]
I keep thinking Marvel is really pressing their luck. You would think the bottom would have fallen out of their continuity heavy super hero franchises a long time ago. They have to hit a point of diminishing returns sometime soon. I suspect the next post-Avengers 2, Thor and Captain America films will be their weakest yet in terms of box office.
But their films just seem to get bigger and bigger, so what do I know?
Eventually they’ll get over confident and put out a D-Man movie for shits and giggles and it’ll all come crumbling down.
JuanCarlo..You are obviously a negative, obtuse person….The Marvel Cinematic Universe has only been around six years – and done nothing but excel. Keep whining about how they “have to hit a point of diminishing returns soon” and they’ll keep making better movies and more money. You “suspect the next post-Avengers 2, Thor and Captain America films will be their weakest yet in terms of box office” can only mean you’re an idiot. Because every indicator points to the opposite result..
“Just don’t expect me to be shocked if they do decide to split the third movie up if Avengers: Age of Ultron makes a ton of cash.”
This makes no sense… Unless Marvel possesses the ability to release a movie, see how much money it makes, then go back in time to make it two movies…
Yeah, like the guy below said, it’s not Age of Ultron that they’re possibly splitting. It’d be the next movie.
@devo reread that. They’re discussing between Avengers 2 and Avengers 3 & 4
Just because their contracts are ending that doesn’t mean there leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And suggesting that they haven’t expressed interest in signing up for more movies means nothing, really. If they (and their agents) were smart, which we should assume they are, then they aren’t going to say they definitely want to re-sign because seeming like they’re aloof means Marvel will probably come to them with a higher offer. That’s definitely the case for Downey Jr., because he pretty much is Tony Stark at this point. While I’d personally say that Evans has really won me over with his acting as Cap, he’s probably less secure in his position if only because he doesn’t have the name-recognition-draw that Downey Jr. does.
All in all, though, all it would take is for the actors playing The Avengers to pull a Friends-style unified negotiation (i.e. resign all of us or resign none of us) and Marvel would probably resign all of them.
Wasn’t the next avengers was suppose to be the Civil War storyline
I believe it will be Thanos, also Civil War wouldn’t work in a movie since they don’t have dozens of heroes or the 40 years of continuity that made that story work in the comics.
Also, Civil War without Reed Richards and Spider-Man sounds lame.
Ya it really should be split into 2. Need that Star Wars 2 type ending and Thanos standing tall and the heroes licking their wounds.
That sounds awesome. I hope you weren’t being sarcastic.