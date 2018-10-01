Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly keep threatening to make a sequel to 2009’s Step Brothers, their second and superior joint outing. Instead, this holiday season we’re getting Holmes & Watson, a parody of a property that is already a “serious” franchise. Still, when was the last time we got a Sherlock Holmes entry, with Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law? You snooze you lose, Downey and Law, even if you are officially working on a third entry that will be out in 2020.

Till then, there’s the Holmes & Watson trailer, which paints the pair not as a brainiac and his “only” really, really smart assistant — that’s Ferrell and Reilly, respectively — as a pair of boobs who’ve been inexplicably revered as top shelf sleuths. But perhaps the best joke? The supporting cast is really, stunningly, almost obnoxiously impressive — maybe moreso than the roster in the Downey-Law pictures.

There’s Kelly Macdonald and Rebecca Hall, plus Hugh Laurie, plus a Trip reunion with Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon. And whereas Sherlock Holmes: Game of Shadows could only get excellent character actor Jared Harris to play mighty Holmes foe Professor Moriarty, the dumb comedy with Ferrell and Reilly scored no less than Ralph Fiennes. It’s like a real Sherlock Holmes movie!