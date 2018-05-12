Will Packer is a producer — the head of Will Packer Productions — probably best known for producing films like Girls Trip, Straight Outta Compton, Think Like A Man, Ride Along, and a host of others. His latest project is Breaking In, which opens in theaters nationwide this weekend. Will was nice enough to take a few minutes to participate in our twenty questions questionnaire.
1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?
Top shelf tequila, rocks, lime twist.
2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?
Barack Obama.
3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR or in your streaming queue?
Dear White People.
4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?
Red wine and pineapple upside down cake! Don’t judge me!
5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?
6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?
This Is America.
7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?
You got this! Don’t change a thing!
8. What’s the last thing you Googled?
Pansexual.
9. Dogs or cats?
Neither
10. Best concert of your life was…?
2 Live Crew circa 1989.
Ooookaay.
