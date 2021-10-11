He’s been stealing movies since he was 14. Starting with Son of Rambow, English actor Will Poulter has been an always welcome presence on the big screen, enriching everything from comedies like We’re the Millers and intense fare, like The Revenant, Detroit, and Midsommar. (Sadly, he had to pull out of the Lord of the Rings series, but with good reason.) Now he’s set to bring life to one of Marvel’s most enigmatic characters.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Poulter has been cast as Adam Warlock in James Gunn’s third volume of Guardians of the Galaxy. Who’s Adam Warlock? Initially called simply “Him,” he’s an artificial being created in a lab who winds up lighting out into the cosmos on his own, getting into adventures. He’s pretty powerful, too: He’s been known to alter his own timeline to get rid of people he doesn’t like. In one timeline, he helps the Avengers and Captain Marvel defeat Thanos.

This iteration of Adam Warlock is obviously too late for that, but surely Gunn has something nifty in store for him, especially considering the pandemic gave him a lot more time than expected to plan the threequel. Luckily, Gunn probably won’t give Warlock the same treatment he gave several characters in The Suicide Squad. Then again, not even Gunn could grant Poulter a fate worse than the one he received in Midsommar.

(Via THR)