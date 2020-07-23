There’s not an “entanglement” joke Will Smith hasn’t seen.

It’s been nearly two weeks since Will and Jada Pinkett Smith sat down at the Red Table to discuss her relationship with August Alsina. “We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time and you go figure out how to make yourself happy and I’ll figure out how to make myself happy,” the Aladdin star said, to which the Magic Mike XXL actress responded, “As time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August.” That word — “entanglement” — has caught on in a way “conscious uncoupling” never did (thank god); it was also the basis of a joke on Smith’s Instagram:

On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram to share a playful video of himself jumping rope. By attaching a camera to the rope, Smith showed fans its perspective while he jumped, causing many fans to marvel at the cool clip. One follower, however, found the opportunity to make a clever comment about Pinkett Smith’s recent relationship reveal. “Ok don’t get entangled,” they wrote, adding a laughing-crying emoji. (Via)

“Hahaha… Okay… I can admit it. That’s Funny,” Smith replied. “I’m definitely gonna block you. But the joke was Very Funny!” At least he’s not getting Genie jokes anymore?

(Via ET Online)