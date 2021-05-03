Every football training camp, every baseball spring training, you hear a familiar refrain from the players: “I’m in the best shape of my life.” It’s become an oft-covered cliche; even MLB managers, some of the least self-aware people in the world, recognize how much the meaningless phrase has been overused. But rarely, especially among athletes and movie stars, do you hear the opposite: “I’m in the worst shape of my life.”

Will Smith is in the worst shape of his life. Or so he claims, because he still looks damn good.

“I’m gonna be real wit yall – I’m in the worst shape of my life,” Smith wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of himself wearing a short shorts and hoodie with no shirt underneath. He has a slight belly, but his “worst shape” is still better than my best shape. “This is the most amazing post in the history of social media,” The Roots drummer Questlove wrote in response to the pic, while Selma director Ava DuVernay added, “I see no ‘worst’ here.”

Some thanked Smith for his honesty and noted that it’s “important for people to understand that even famous people don’t have [a] ‘perfect’ body” and, as people are wont to do on social media, there were of course plenty of others that were thirsty af. “All i see is a meal sir,” wrote one fan, while someone else remarked that Smith looked “Daddy aF.”

Over 60 percent of Americans have gained weight during the pandemic. Smith sharing a photo taken in a backyard where he’s packed on a few pounds — and not being ashamed of it — is more “real” than any (heavily edited) picture of a sculpted celebrity lounging on a beach. He’s a relatable king (prince?).

