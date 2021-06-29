It looked like the Ocean’s movies might have ended with 2007’s Ocean’s Thirteen, but much like a good heist movie, it turns out there’s a twist: Don Cheadle recently revealed that director Steven Soderbergh has been quietly tinkering with a fourth film and may be close to making it happen. While promoting No Sudden Move, Cheadle’s sixth collaboration with the writer/director, the actor nonchalantly dropped the bombshell news that Soderbergh wants to get the old gang back together for one more job.

According to Cheadle, Soderbergh and the cast were prepping a fourth film that was ultimately shelved following the passing of Bernie Mac. But while working together on No Sudden Move, Soderbergh let Cheadle know that he’s open to diving back into the Ocean’s world. Via Entertainment Weekly:

“But I just did a movie with Stephen and he said, ‘I think there may be a way to do it again. I’m thinking about it.’ And it didn’t go much further than that. But I don’t know; I don’t know who all would be in it. I imagine the main group of us would be in. It would be interesting to see.”

The Ocean’s movies have always been a good time thanks to fun vibes and an all-star cast (George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Cheadle, an ever-expanding roster that’s grown to include Al Pacino and Catherine Zeta-Jones), so one imagines that audiences who just spent over a year trapped indoors will undoubtedly flock to see the classic heist franchise fire back up for one more job. And if that’s not enough of a reason, there’s also this: The Fast & Furious movies just had Helen Mirren driving a car and stealing jewels while wearing a ball gown. That looks an awful lot like a direct challenge to the Ocean gang. Something must be done. Get Clooney in a tuxedo at once.

