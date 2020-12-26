‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Has A Pretty Big Surprise During Its End Credits

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wonder Woman 1984.

End credits scenes have been de rigueur for comic book movies ever since the first Iron Man, and they tend to fall into one of two categories: surprise reveals of characters who will play a role in coming adventures or nudge-nudgey jokes. Wonder Woman 1984 has one that’s neither. Instead, it goes above and beyond, bringing back a legend of comic book media.

At first the scene seems like more of our hero, Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince, saving yet another life. We see a dark-haired woman rescuing a group of bystanders from a falling pole. But when one of them goes to thank her, she turns around, revealing that she’s in fact Lynda Carter, aka the first actress to play Wonder Woman, in the CBS show that ran from 1975 to 1979. (HBO Max made the program’s three seasons available a few days before 1984 dropped.) She says her name is Asteria and that she’s been “doing this for a long time.”

Carter is on record praising Gadot’s cucumber cool work as Diana, telling People back in 2017, ““I just said that she knows who this character is. Because Wonder Woman — it’s the idea of her. It’s not about superpowers, it’s about her intellect and compassion. It’s so much more than some comic book character, because we identify with it.”

Wonder Woman 1984 is now streaming on HBO Max and is in any movie theaters that are open.

