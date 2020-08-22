Back in July, San Diego Comic Con bowed to so-so reviews and lackluster attendance, even though everything was available to anyone with an internet connection. One reason for the disappointment? It was lacking any Warner Bros. content. As it happens, the studio was saving everything for its own virtual con, namely this weekend’s DC Fandome. And the first thing out of the gate was a brand spanking new trailer for Wonder Woman 1984.

The sequel jumps from World War I to the Reagan era, pitting Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince against two foes: a media mogul played by Pedro Pascal and a nerdy archeologist played by Kristen Wiig. The former is reportedly modeled after Donald Trump while the latter eventually turns into Cheetah, a villain who first appeared in comics back in 1943.

Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor is also back, having apparently not died — or whatever! We’ll find out — in the 2017 original. While there’s plenty of fighting and golden lassoing and even a few glimpses of Wiig in her supervillain digs in, the trailer also finds room for Steve to try on some choice ’80s fashions.

DC Fandome will run all day Saturday, with panels on James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, Aquaman, Shazam!, and of course that much-hyped “Snyder Cut” of Justice League.

You can watch the trailer for Wonder Woman 1984, which (allegedly) hits theaters on October 2, above.