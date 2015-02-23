‘Wonder Woman’ To Begin Filming This Fall

Warner Bros.

While there’s currently a lot of talk surrounding the upcoming Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, there’s an equal amount of talk for the overall outline of Warner Bros.’ planned DC Cinematic Universe. Recently, it was announced that Breaking Bad director Michelle MacLaren would oversee the production of a Wonder Woman solo film starring Gal Gadot, and a new piece of news says that movie’s going into production relatively soon.

Reportedly, Wonder Woman will begin shooting in the fall of 2015, which gives it plenty of time to get its SFX work in order before its scheduled 2017 debut. At the moment, no other cast members or plot details have been announced.

Via Deadline