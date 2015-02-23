‘Wonder Woman’ To Begin Filming This Fall

While there’s currently a lot of talk surrounding the upcoming Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, there’s an equal amount of talk for the overall outline of Warner Bros.’ planned DC Cinematic Universe. Recently, it was announced that Breaking Bad director Michelle MacLaren would oversee the production of a Wonder Woman solo film starring Gal Gadot, and a new piece of news says that movie’s going into production relatively soon.
Reportedly, Wonder Woman will begin shooting in the fall of 2015, which gives it plenty of time to get its SFX work in order before its scheduled 2017 debut. At the moment, no other cast members or plot details have been announced.
Via Deadline
This the one DCU movie that might not be shit.
All depends on whether or not Gal Gadot can act.
It better not be. I want a fantastic Wonder Woman movie so bad. I want all the stuff that goes with movies. Action figures. Shirts. My only wish is that Gal Gadot looked remotely like Wonder Woman from the comics.
Let’s see. Man of Steel was both equal parts great and crappy. Gal Gadot has never been in anything the shows her range in acting. B v S might not even give us a good look at her either.
And if no one cares for the version of Wonder Woman in BvS, then Warner Bros. is left with a Wonder Woman movie no one wants.
This could also be true, of course, if the BvS movie is terrible in general, and would also apply to that Suicide Squad movie.
She’s a terrible actress and I can’t imagine her carrying a film.
That picture looks like Xena.
It does but it seems all the characters from that film are devoid of color.