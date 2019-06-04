Getty Image

Woody Allen has always been loved in Europe, and for proof, you can do no better than this: The Hollywood Reporter says the comedy and filmmaking legend will be officially be shooting his next movie this summer, despite becoming persona non grata in his homeland and scorned by several of his former actors. How? By making it in Spain.

This news isn’t exactly new: It’s been known for some time that he was prepping what will be his 49th feature in Europe. But now we know details. For one, it will star Christoph Waltz, Gina Gershon, Wallace Shawn, plus European stars Sergei Lopez (Pan’s Labyrinth), Louis Garrel (The Dreamers), and Elena Anaya (Dr. Poison from Wonder Woman). The plot, as per THR:

The story centers on a married American couple who go to the San Sebastian Film Festival and get caught up in the magic of the event, the beauty and charm of Spain and the fantasy of movies. She has an affair with a brilliant French movie director, and he falls in love with a beautiful Spanish woman who lives there.

In other words, it sounds like one of Allen’s fizzier romantic-comedies, not his dark night of the soul philosophical blockbusters.