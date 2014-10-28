Would Julia Roberts Be A Star If ‘Pretty Woman’ Went With Its Original Dark Ending?

Nine out of ten mothers agree: Pretty Woman is a great movie. It’s a heartwarming tale about a woman of the night who meets a nice rich man, and he teaches her how to have self-respect, or something. I hate to break it to you, moms, but Pretty Woman is actually a nasty film with terrible lessons for women and a sensitized misrepresentation of prostitutes — the reason they don’t kiss on the mouth has nothing to do with things getting too personal; they just don’t want to risk getting an STD.
In case you’re more of a Notting Hill gal or Runaway Bride guy, here’s the plot of Pretty Woman:
Generic Rich Person Richard Gere hires Prostitute Julia Roberts to stay with him for a week. She starts wearing “suitable clothing.” Roy Orbison montage. Evil Jason Alexander learns what Prostitute Julia Roberts does for a living and tries to buy her services. Generic Rich Person Richard Gere falls in love with Prostitute Julia Roberts. Evil Jason Alexander tries to rape Prostitute Julia Roberts. Prostitute Julia Roberts makes a plan to leave Los Angeles to earn her GED in San Francisco, but before she can depart, Generic Rich Person Richard Gere makes a grand gesture and convinces her to stay. They live happily ever after.
It’s typical Hollywood romance nonsense, a way to make the audience sigh “awww” when they should groan “ewww.” But it wasn’t always this way. In fact, Pretty Woman‘s original ending is less romantic-comedy than dark drama with a gross name: $3,000, referring to how much it costs to hire Roberts’ Vivian Ward for the week. The script came courtesy of J.F. Lawton, who also wrote such classics as Under Siege (!), Blankman (!!), and Cannibal Women in the Avocado Jungle of Death (?), but was given once-overs by Robert Garland, Stephen Metcalfe, and Barbara Benedek, as well as director Garry Marshall, who sensitized much of Lawton’s work.
“Garry was a little nervous about making the ending too upbeat, because the script was well respected in Hollywood and he didn’t want to be accused of being the guy who turned it into fluff,” remembered Lawton, who was asked to do another draft of the script. “I did two drafts that made it more of a love story – they got together at the end. I took out the fact that he had a girlfriend he was cheating on with her and a few other things, and Disney’s reaction was that I’d gone too far, lightened it up too much.” Lawton was fired and another writer, Stephen Metcalfe, was hired to do a fourth draft, and Robert Garland for a fifth, and Barbara Benedek for a sixth. “Garry Marshall had a bunch of writers punching up material, one-liner people. At that point I threw up my hands. I heard rumors they were thinking of hiring me back, but that never happened,” Lawton added. (Via)
The website Liz Tells Frank has a nice breakdown of some of the changes:
-Vivian likes “white rocks,” and spends like the first six pages of the script working the streets and buying drugs.
-Edward doesn’t drink because, AND I QUOTE, “my liver rotted away.”
-Vivian kisses on the mouth right from the start.
-Vivian agrees to be Edward’s lady companion for the week originally for $2,000.
She successfully negotiates up to $3,000 after he tells her she’s not allowed to smoke crack while she stays with him. This is referred to as “hardship pay” by Edward.
-Vivian’s gotten some manners, but still uses the N-word on page 109.
-The ending: Edward and Vivian leave the hotel together in a limo, first to travel from Beverly Hills to Hollywood to drop Vivian off, and then off to LAX to send Edward back to New York.
-Vivian throws a temper tantrum over having to return the rented fur coat, which is of course really about how Edward is going back to his girlfriend in New York and while Vivian developed real feelings for Edward, he does not reciprocate.
-He literally puts her $3,000 in the gutter after she throws herself out of the limo.
But then she and her best friend Kit…go to Disneyland.
Instead of being rescued by a white knight, Vivian goes to a theme park and probably hits the white stuff later that night. Here’s how Roberts described the original screenplay:
“A really dark and depressing, horrible, terrible story about two horrible people and my character was this drug addict, a bad-tempered, foulmouthed, ill-humored, poorly educated hooker who had this week-long experience with a foulmouthed, ill-tempered, bad-humored, very wealthy, handsome but horrible man and it was just a grisly, ugly story about these two people.” (Via)
Pretty Woman eventually grossed over $463 million worldwide and turned Julia Roberts into America’s Sweetheart (the person, as well as the terrible film), so Garry Marshall & Co. were probably right to get rid of all the “Vivian drops the n-bomb” scenes. But I still want a cut of the film that resembles Lawton’s original script, if only to see where Roberts, who turned 47 today, would be now. Would her predominantly female fanbase still adore her if she played a proud “foulmouthed” hooker, and not the escort with a heart of gold and a million dollar laugh?
Probably not, especially in my version, where her hand gets chopped off.
My guess is she doesn’t take the part if she sees the original script. She had already done Steel Magnolias at that point, so it’s not like she had to take on any old project.
Speaking of a hand being cut off, Futurama’s final episode (sniff) has a reference to Pretty Woman where just that happens.
Never seen Pretty Woman before (yet I read this whole article… weird, right?). Please elaborate.
“the reason they don’t kiss on the mouth has nothing to do with things getting too personal; they just don’t want to risk spreading STDs.”
LOL. What?
Cold sores/herpes dude. Bad, itchy, news.
The story behind Pretty Woman deserves a documentary. A lot of screenwriting classes cover the journey this script took. In sure some of the earlier/darker drafts would have been great films, and i’m still surprised how studios can drastically alter the overall nature of a script and not know from the start what kind of film they’re going for. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang is another film that went through a similar process before it became what it is.
But Kiss Kiss Bang Bang is awesome whereas Pretty Woman is somewhere between typical tripe and super-heated garbage.
You’re soo cool, how did you get so cool? I’ll bet everyone wants to watch your movies.
I don’t know. If it was gritty enough, maybe she wins an Oscar for it.
I think she would have become a star either way. She’s the female Will Smith, or he’s the male Julia Roberts since she came first.
However, that first sex scene where she says she does everything except kiss on the mouth would have been more like the hooker scene in American Psycho or like some shit Max Hardcore (never heard of him) got put in prison for.
Man, I cant’ stand Julia Roberts, but she was just about the prettiest thing ever in that red dress.
I would have liked to have seen her ‘crackhead’ acting though. That’s a pretty damn big mouth she’s got.
Yeah, Could you imagine her rubbing the columbian bam bam over those horse teeth.
This movie really does define most of what I hate about so many movies. There just isn’t an ounce of reality in it. And don’t say neither does Star Wars because that isn’t what I’m talking about.
I will never understand how my sister would reject stories like sleeping beauty where chicks are waiting for their princes to come and rescue them, but loved Pretty Woman. And I was utterly repulsed by this movie and effect it had on so many chicks.
Julia Roberts is famous for the same reason Sarah Jessica Parker is.
They are both awkward and/or flawed enough physically to be non-threatening to the women in their target audience, while still being believable as the “pretty” one.
This is why so many women describe them as “beautiful” while so many men describe them as “horses” and then go watch Transformers with Megan Fox, who women universally hate.
Bingo!
Safe girls. These chicks are ok looking, but they have no real sex appeal to ever compensate for their imperfect appearance. How long has this been going on? Since movies began? Molly Ringwald is where my awareness of this crap starts.
Or she’s famous because she is a talented actress. One of those reasons, definitely.
@Maebel Lien Yeah. Because successful actors and actresses earn their spot based solely on talent, not 75-95% packaging and the rest consisting of a sliding scale that goes from “talent” to “not embarrassing themselves entirely”.
You know who else is a super thespian? The Rock.
80’s/Early 90’s SJP And JR are super hot. Besides that, I can’t imagine a world where Eric Roberts has a less famous sister.
Megan Fox is a bad example on your part. A lot of people hate her because she’s an bad actress and makes a lot of dumb comments. Even guys hate her (but would obvs still fuck her). People generally like Charlize Theron, Amber Heard, Margot Robbie, Kate Beckinsale etc. I haven’t heard anyone talk about Julia Roberts in ten years.
Movies about average, relatable characters star average, relatable actresses. Groundbreaking. I like Megan Fox, but it’s not believable that she would ever be unlucky in love, looking for her prince charming. She’s almost too perfect looking for movies, it’s distracting.
You know who else all my female friends are OBSESSED with? Emily Ratajkowski – aka perfect tits. I think the whole “women be hatin” thing is outdated.
As good of a movie as that might’ve been, there is no way in Hell a dark hooker drama becomes the mega hit Pretty Woman was. Without a hit, she doesn’t get the starring role in Sleeping with the Enemy or the equal billing to Denzel in Pelican Brief.
Uh, Cannibal Women is an late 80s trainwreck notable for the fact that it starred an over-the-hill Shannon Tweed and a youngish Bill Maher.
Sheesh. And you call yourself a film cricket.
[www.youtube.com]
Wow so Tweed was already over the hill by the late 80’s?! So what does that make her now??? Less than GILF I guess.
FACT:
Shannon Tweed wasn’t “over the hill” until 2001 when she made Dead Sexy, and her body still looked good but for some reason those two lines under her nose made a sharp left turn at Albuquerque.
IIRC she did have a va-jay-jay rejuvenation but I’d still say it’s not as tight as Gene Simmons’ face after the tenth lift.
Hmm, I take back “over the hill” as she was only in her early 30s.
In my mind, she was born at 45.
Thank heaven the changes that were made to the original script were made! This is one of the best movies in recent history. Not completely G or even PG rated….but watchable. Not like most of the crap that passes through Hollywood now!
What the actual fuck. I like this movie. I really do. But in no way would I ever refer to it as being one of the best movies in recent history. Honestly, watch more movies.