DISNEY

Earlier this year, Ryan Reynolds revealed that a joke about Disney was cut from Deadpool 2, in anticipation of the upcoming Disney-Fox merger. “This is a sore spot for me because there’s a joke in the movie that is not in the movie now because — I’m probably not even allowed to say this — Fox made me take it out,” he said. “It had more to do with Disney, and they made me take it out.” It set a dangerous precedent for the Mouse House’s inevitable takeover of the world, but even now, one Disney property can’t ridicule another Disney property.

Along with the Disney princesses, Kylo Ren is in the Wreck-It Ralph sequel, Ralph Breaks the Internet, and in the original script, there was a joke about the Star Wars baddie being a “spoiled child.” Don’t forget the temper tantrums! “We went to Lucasfilm and said, here’s what we’re doing,” director Rich Moore told IGN. “And they said, well, we’d prefer that you don’t show him as a spoiled child. You know, he is our villain, and we’d prefer you don’t do that.” They agreed to cut the joke, but left in C-3PO working as a butler for the princesses.

It’s just part of the process, the filmmakers explain, but also the whole point of including beloved Disney characters in Ralph Breaks the Internet is to “honor who these characters are” and be appropriate to their history while taking “playful jabs… It’s really loving satire that we’re doing.” (Via)

The Kylo Ren joke was too much, but everyone agreed this was fine.

Ralph Breaks the Internet opens on November 21.