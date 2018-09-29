



Dark Phoenix, the next movie in the X-Men cinematic universe, has been pushed back again, this time to June 7, 2019. Much like a teenage mutant coming to grips with his or her powers, Dark Phoenix, the 12th in the X-Men franchise, is still trying to figure some stuff out.

Originally slated for a November 2018 release, the movie was pushed to Valentine’s Day 2019 earlier this summer according to The Hollywood Reporter. Now fans have to wait a few more months to see the sort-of-sequel to X-Men: Apocalypse. The first official trailer for Dark Phoenix — which still touts the 2/14 release date and is featured on the movie’s official website — hit the Internet late Wednesday night to coincide with Sophie Turner’s appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

While fewer people have viewed Turner, Corden and Josh Groban preforming “Baby Shark,” the reaction has been more positive than what the Dark Phoenix trailer received. There’s no word on whether the latest delay of the release has to do with poor fan reaction, more reshoots, or to perhaps replace Hans Zimmer’s score with some Super Simple Songs.



Here’s the trailer to watch again while you wait for it to actually come out.

This also presents a problem for Sophie Turner when she tries to promote the film ahead of its June release. That will fall right around the same time that Game of Thrones will be wrapping up its run on HBO. Turner is already on the record as saying some fans will be disappointed. No matter how Dark Phoenix turns out, it’s pretty clear what people would want her to talk about.