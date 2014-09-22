‘X-Men: Days Of Future Past’ Starts Leaking Bloopers

09.22.14 3 Comments

So here’s a video of Wolverine and Storm kissing. Hell, I’m straight as an arrow and I’d probably do that too if Hugh Jackman kissed me. As you may have guessed, though, with the upcoming Blu-Ray release of X-Men: Days Of Future Past on October 14th, this is actually all about the blooper reel.

Fox has been issuing takedowns as fast as these videos pop up. So let’s GIF ’em!

The other one that’s still on the Internet is Jennifer Lawrence having a bit of a brain fart, which really needs audio:

The whole reel is still floating out there, but I’ve literally seen two copies taken down even as I write this post, so I’m assuming some overcaffeinated intern at Fox Home Video is issuing DCMA notices like mad even as we speak. So enjoy these clips while you can, at least until Bryan Singer just puts up the whole reel.

