‘X-Men’ Producers Say There Are No Plans To Recast Wolverine Once Hugh Jackman Is Done Playing Him

Hugh Jackman has been promising to hang up his mutton chops for a while now, and it seems he’s about to finally make good on his threats. The actor has said The Wolverine 2 will be his final outing as the beloved Canadian mutant, so what happens after that? Fox is going to want to do more things with Wolverine, so X-Men masterminds Bryan Singer and Simon Kinberg must have a plan, right?
Not really. In a recent interview, Singer and Kinberg admitted they “couldn’t imagine” anybody but Jackman playing Wolverine…
“I do think you would want to figure out how to tell more Wolverine stories. So either we would try to entice Hugh to come back and eat more chicken and work out for a few months, or we would have to figure out a creative way to move forward. Honestly, I can’t imagine anybody else playing the part, and there’s not too many characters I can say that for.”
So, basically, at this point, Plan A is, “We back up the money truck to Hugh’s front door and beg really, really hard.” If that doesn’t work, I wonder what their “creative” solution would be? An animated Wolverine movie perhaps? Or is Bryan Singer finally going to free the Hugh Jackman clone he’s been growing his basement?
What do you folks think? Do you want to see Logan recast, or should Hugh Jackman remain the definitive cinematic Wolverine?
Jackman is a good Wolverine, at his best in Days of Future Past quite frankly (just look at that banner image. That’s Logan right there.) But at the same time, I am unconvinced we will never find a better Wolverine. I don’t feel like this is a Robert Downey Jr. scenario where the day they cast a a new Iron Man is the day people just laugh in Marvel Studio’s face. I for one wouldn’t mind a more faithful Logan. Short dude, more irritable, so on.
Spot on, bub.
we’re used to this guy but let’s be real. he’s nothing like the wolvies from the books. women like him and that’s his biggest appeal. there’s also an argument to be made that his involvent made the xmen movies actually suffer in quality and plot direction. I’d be glad to see him go. we’ve done it with batman, bond, superman there is no reason why he can’t be replaced. feck this guy.
I don’t understand the thinking in Hollywood. Why do they think the fans care that much about the actor playing the part?
Did people stop watching James Bond movies when Sean Connery left?
Did anyone walk away from Batman movies after Michael Keaton hung up the cowl?
The truth of the matter is, Hugh Jackman (Just like everybody else in Hollywood) is replaceable.
Isnt the X-Men world getting rebooted? Everyone’s young in Apocalypse. Do Old Man Logan and then re-cast. A younger guy or older guy like, say, Zom Hardy. It’s do-able. Hughs consistency cannot be denied. And I hope Old Msn Logan is a proper adieu.
Yeah, I’m sure sony pictures is just going to not utilize wolverine out of respect of hugh jackman.
Of course they say that now, while he still has movies on his contract. Nothing is sacred in Hollywood- xmen/mutant movies make big money for them. They aren’t going to disclude one of their most popular characters out of “respect” for HJ.
Who knows what Fox and these yahoos will do? We should think our lucky stars that Magneto and Logan didn’t grow up together in the concentration camps.