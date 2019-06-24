Universal Pictures

Danny Boyle’s new film Yesterday takes place in an awful world where the Beatles (and, by proxy, the Beets) don’t exist. Instead of John, Paul, George, and Ringo, there’s Jack Malik, the only person alive who remembers the Fab Four, and therefore does what any struggling musician in his place would do: pretend he wrote “I Wanna Hold Your Hand,” “A Hard Day’s Night,” and “Hey Jude.” But not “Something.” At least not in the theatrical cut of Yesterday.

Himesh Patel, who plays Jack, revealed to Digital Spy that “Something,” the George Harrison-penned standout from Abbey Road, is the only song Boyle filmed that isn’t the movie. “There’s a beautiful version of ‘Something,’ which I believe is going to be on the DVD extras. It’s a lovely version. I completely understand why it’s not in there. It’s just one of those things,” the EastEnders star said. “Decisions had to be made. But yeah, that’s the only one.”

It would be amusing if “Something,” one of the Beatles most well-known songs, was cut for something like “Piggies” or “She Came In Through the Bathroom Window,” but nope, it appears that Yesterday is sticking to the hits. We’ll have to wait for the sequel — Yest2day — to hear “Octopus’s Garden.”

(Via Digital Spy)