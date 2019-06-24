There’s Only One Filmed Beatles Song That Got Cut From Danny Boyle’s ‘Yesterday’

Senior Pop Culture Editor
06.24.19

Universal Pictures

Danny Boyle’s new film Yesterday takes place in an awful world where the Beatles (and, by proxy, the Beets) don’t exist. Instead of John, Paul, George, and Ringo, there’s Jack Malik, the only person alive who remembers the Fab Four, and therefore does what any struggling musician in his place would do: pretend he wrote “I Wanna Hold Your Hand,” “A Hard Day’s Night,” and “Hey Jude.” But not “Something.” At least not in the theatrical cut of Yesterday.

Himesh Patel, who plays Jack, revealed to Digital Spy that “Something,” the George Harrison-penned standout from Abbey Road, is the only song Boyle filmed that isn’t the movie. “There’s a beautiful version of ‘Something,’ which I believe is going to be on the DVD extras. It’s a lovely version. I completely understand why it’s not in there. It’s just one of those things,” the EastEnders star said. “Decisions had to be made. But yeah, that’s the only one.”

It would be amusing if “Something,” one of the Beatles most well-known songs, was cut for something like “Piggies” or “She Came In Through the Bathroom Window,” but nope, it appears that Yesterday is sticking to the hits. We’ll have to wait for the sequel — Yest2day — to hear “Octopus’s Garden.”

(Via Digital Spy)

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Beatles
TAGSdanny boyleTHE BEATLESYesterday

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.24.19 3 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.18.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.18.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.17.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.11.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.11.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP