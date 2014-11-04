‘You Just Gotta Keep On Livin’, Man’: The 10 Wisest Matthew McConaughey-Isms

#Matthew McConaughey
Senior Pop Culture Editor
11.04.14 2 Comments
It’s all McConaughey everything this week. Not only is today his 45th birthday (he plans on celebrating by eating a cake made out of Lone Star), but Interstellar comes out tomorrow, and that should earn about $70 billion before the end of the year. He’s already been on Monday Night Football, Good Morning America, and Live with Kelly and Michael, and later this week, he’ll add The Tonight Show and The Ellen DeGeneres Show to that list. Yet, I’m still not tired of him, because he’s Matthew McConaughey and Matthew McConaughey is super-charming even when he’s preaching existential BS that means nothing but still sounds chill, brah.

Basically, McConaughey’s IRL David Wooderson, so let’s count some of his wisest -isms.

1.

McConaughey-to-Normal Person Translation: no matter how much you’ll be mocked, no matter no how many cops will bust into your house and see you surrounded by weed and drug paraphernalia, dance (while playing the bongo drums naked) like nobody’s watching.

2.

McConaughey-to-Normal Person Translation: cocaine is the best.

3.

McConaughey-to-Normal Person Translation: see the junk, touch the junk.

4.

McConaughey-to-Normal Person Translation: you can get away with saying there’s nothing wrong with an NFL team being named the Redskins and people will still like you, so long as your name’s Matthew McConaughey.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Matthew McConaughey
TAGSCELEBRITY BIRTHDAYSDAZED AND CONFUSEDMATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 23 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP