Zac Efron Discusses His Masturbation Habits With James Franco In This Clip From ‘The Interview’

We’re still over a month out from James Franco and Seth Rogen’s The Interview, in which they play two dopey talk show hosts recruited by the CIA to assassinate Kim Jong-un, but Sony Pictures has released the following clip from the film that sees Franco, in character, interviewing Zac Efron, who is playing himself. In the clip Zac Efron goes into great detail about his chronic masturbation habits, which he’s become so good at that he can now achieve climax without using his hands, with ninja-like skill.

I know the clip is satire and obviously Zac Efron is playing a version of himself — but do I really, truly, in my deepest of hearts think that Zac Efron actually masturbates in excess of seventeen times a day? You better f*cking believe I do. That dude is a total freak who likes to party. You do the math.

(Via TooFab)