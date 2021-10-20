Some actors don’t like watching themselves. Gwyneth Paltrow certainly doesn’t. But sometimes there’s bigger things to worry about. For instance, what will their kids think, especially when their movies or shows are risqué? One such thespian is Zach Galifianakis. He’s made some racy movies. Indeed, the movies that made his name are very much R-rated. But he has a plan if they ever ask him about the Hangover trilogy: deny it.

As per Entertainment Weekly, the Emmy- and Streamy-winning actor and comic was asked what his two sons, aged 4 and 7, think about the three films where he keeps getting black-out drunk and doing unprintable things (and decapitating a giraffe). And he had a good answer.

“They shall never know of it,” Galifianakis joked to EW. “I’ll just deny it. I’ll say, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about. I had nothing to do with that movie.'”

Galifianakis admitted that, given how popular the films are (and how much they’ve paid for all the things they enjoy), his kids will “get to that point” where he’ll feel okay showing it to them. They’ll just ” need to mature a little bit before they see that.” He added, “You [want to] protect their innocence as much as possible. They’re just children. People used to come up to me and be like, ‘Oh, my kids love The Hangover,’ and I’m like, ‘You’re a terrible parent.'”

There’s more they don’t know, he joked. “My kids think I’m a librarian somewhere. They don’t even know,” Galifianakis said. “They think I’m an assistant librarian somewhere.”

(Via EW)