Some people were busy during the pandemic. One of them was Zack Snyder. Not only was he cobbling together his epic “Snyder Cut” of Justice League, he had a whole other, entirely original film to edit: Army of the Dead, an already franchise-expanding number in which a group of mercenaries won’t let a zombie outbreak stop them from pulling of a heist. Looks like we’ll be seeing the fruits of those considerable labors sooner rather than later.

As per Variety, Army of the Dead is set to drop on Netflix on May 21 — just over two months after the world has plowed through all four or so hours of that long-threatened “Snyder Cut.” It’s a project that’s been around about as long as Justice League, which was first floated in 2007. One year after that Snyder floated the idea for a direct sequel to Dawn of the Dead, his 2004 remake of the George A. Romero classic. That never got off the ground, and not just because that one had a pretty perfect ending.

Enter, eventually, Netflix, who picked it up, with no one from the Dawn cast. The ensemble cast includes Dave Bautista, Garret Dillahunt, Raúl Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Tig Notaro, and many more potential zombie chow. Snyder filmed it back in 2019, and surely he’s had plenty of time to piece together both it and a superhero epic.

Army of the Dead lands on May 21 while Justice League hits HBO Max on March 18.

(Via Variety)