We haven’t seen Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead on Netflix just yet, but the Dawn of the Dead sequel is apparently getting its own extended universe on Netflix. Snyder’s Army of the Dead isn’t even out yet, as the movie still requires reshoots after it was announced that Tig Notaro would fill a role meant for Zack D’Elia following a series of sexual misconduct allegations against the actor and standup.

But according to a story in The Hollywood Reporter, Snyder’s non-Justice League playground is getting a lot bigger, with an anime and sequel already signed up for by the streaming giant well before the zombie heist film gets an audience on Netflix.

The spinoff movie won’t feature Snyder directing the project, but he will produce it. Interestingly, an actor in the Army Of The Dead film, Matthias Schweighöfer, will direct the movie that will feature on his Ludwig Dieter. According to THR, the movie will film in Germany. As far as the animated series, it will take place in Las Vegas — or what’s left of it — and focus more on Bautista’s origin story.

The anime series, Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, will chronicles the origin story of Bautista’s character and his rescue crew during the initial fall of Vegas as they confront the mysterious source of the zombie outbreak. Snyder will direct two episodes of the anime series while Jay Oliva, who has directed numerous movies for DC Comics’ animated line and was a storyboard artist for Dead, will act as showrunner and also direct two episodes of the series. Bautista, Ana de la Reguera, Tig Notaro, Omari Hardwick and Ella Purnell will reprise their roles in the anime series.

The original script of Army of the Dead was apparently pretty gruesome, so maybe that will appear in some of the other properties Netflix is cooking up now.