Despite reports that The Last Photograph would be his follow-up to Justice League, it seems that Zack Snyder will officially return with an adaptation of Ayn Rand’s The Fountainhead. Snyder initially teased his adaptation of Rand’s breakthrough novel back in 2016, telling The Hollywood Reporter that he’d been working with the script:
I have been working on The Fountainhead. I’ve always felt like The Fountainhead was such a thesis on the creative process and what it is to create something. Warner Bros. owns [Ayn Rand’s] script and I’ve just been working on that a little bit.
Now that Justice League is in the past and it would seem that the DC Universe has said farewell to Snyder — at least for now — he’s free to go back. According to Deadline and a few other sources, Snyder has told fans on the Vero social media account that The Fountainhead will be his next project.
So instead of making his usual shit sandwich, he’s going to leave out the bread and just make shit?
Zach Snyder no longer involved in the DCEU is the best news that I’ve heard all day.
haven;t read the book, but read the wikipedia summary and watched the above clip. My take away” One man is better than everyone else and is awesome. He knows what’s best and doesn’t listen to anyone as he makes what he wants the way he wants and everyone is out to get him. But he’s the best, and no one can control him or tell him otherwise. Disguised as a homage to the Individual, it’s really about being better than everyone else and whoever says otherwise is out to get you and just plain wrong. Like Zach, who makes crappy movies that are Art that no one else gets but he’s right and you’re wrong, so there. So, this is his message to his critics and the world. YAY! Now, maybe the DCU stands a chance of succeeding.
Any Rand and Zack Snyder? That’s an interesting combination…