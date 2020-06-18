In anticipation of August’s Comic-Con alternate event DC FanDome, Justice League director Zack Snyder shared the first teaser for the “Snyder Cut.” Watch it above.

In the clip, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman looks upon an ancient artifact that teases the arrival of baddie Darkseid, while Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor (as heard in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) ominously whispers, “But the bell has already been rung… and they’ve heard it. But in the dark, among the stars. Ding dong, the god is dead.”

Snyder debuted the teaser, but my man Jason Momoa, who played Aquaman in Justice League and his way-more-fun spin-off movie, shared it, too. “The best part about being aquaman is that zack synder created me so i get to see all this awesome shit before anyone,” he wrote on Instagram. “@hbomax #releasethesnydercut #DCFanDome Here’s a first ever peek at Zack Snyder‘s Justice League. cheeeehuuuuuuuuu aloha j.”

“It will be an entirely new thing, and, especially talking to those who have seen the released movie, a new experience apart from that movie,” Snyder said about the new cut, which could be four hours long. That’s 34 Quibis!

Zack Snyder’s Justice League, as it’s apparently now called, hits HBO Max in 2021.