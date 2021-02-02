If your heart is also broken over all the TwIsTeD footage of Jared Leto’s Joker that we didn’t see in Suicide Squad, cheer up: he’ll be back in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

“I wanted to, of course, honor what had been created with him because I thought it was really cool,” director Zack Snyder about bringing the Joker into HBO Max’s four-hour-long Snyder Cut. Leto will have a “little scene” in the film, where “some water has gone under the proverbial bridge between last we saw Joker and this sort-of appearance. He’s a road-weary Joker, I guess that’s a way of saying it.” But what to make of this?

“Amazing character you created. Honored to have our worlds collide,” Snyder tweeted, tagging both Leto and David Ayer, who directed Suicide Squad. First off, I know what Snyder meant, but his phrasing makes it sound like Leto created the Joker. (To be fair, Leto created the only Joker to be nominated for the MTV Movie Award for Best Villain, and not win. That’s probably what Snyder is getting at.) Also, with the white face paint and long, stringy hair, why does Leto’s “gangster” Joker now look more like Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight and Joaquin Phoenix in Joker? It can’t be a coincidence.

It's super blurry, but it looks like Jared Leto's Joker has taken some notes from Heath Ledger's version of the character. https://t.co/gZzp3syXge — Bill Kuchman (@billkuchman) February 2, 2021

Zack Snyder has dropped a first look at Jared Leto’s new Joker look in ‘ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE’ I got major Heath Ledger & Joaquin Phoenix Joker vibes from Jared Leto’s Joker in this photo! This is his redemption! Zack Snyder’s Justice League rises on HBO Max on March 18! pic.twitter.com/LWDy80NZxz — strangernewfilms! (@strangernewfilm) February 2, 2021

Zack Snyder’s Justice League comes out on HBO Max on March 18.