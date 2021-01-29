Zack Snyder’s Justice League, out on HBO Max on March 18, is four hours long. Not four one-hour episodes, but four straight hours of gloomy Ben Affleck. That’s longer than Titanic, Gone with the Wind, or The Return of the King. You will need to something to eat while watching the Snyder Cut, so can I interest you in a Big Belly Burger?

Warner Bros. and Wonderland Restaurants (which is also working on a DC Comics-themed eatery in London) are teaming up for a Justice League-themed Mother Box meal kit. The “first-of-its-kind, immersive, at-home dining experience” costs “$130 for a kit for two or $260 for four (shipping and taxes not included),” according to the Verge.

The menu features (there’s also a vegetarian option):

OCEAN TRENCH – Icelandic cod and chips with “trench” dressing

THE BIG BELLY BURGER – An infamous fast-food burger from the DC universe, served with condiments

RESURRECTION – to be revealed later

ANCIENT THEMYSCIRAN FIRE – to be revealed later

SNACKS & EXTRAS – to be revealed later

KOUL BRAU BEER – Two beers straight out the DC universe exclusively brewed for Wonderland At Home

JITTERS COFFEE – Cold brew coffee in a can, served in a flash

I have one guess for who will serve the condiments:

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck plans to celebrate the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League by eating and drinking the same thing he eats and drinks literally every day: Dunkin. For everyone else, you can order the Mother Box meal kit here.

(Via the Verge)