For years, some film buffs have been under the impression that Zack Snyder‘s politics lean more towards the right, due to his very public love of Ayn Rand’s The Fountainhead and what appears to be Objectivist themes in his films, i.e. “the concept of man as a heroic being, with his own happiness as the moral purpose of his life, with productive achievement as his noblest activity, and reason as his only absolute.” In fact, Snyder recently compared himself to Howard Roark, The Fountainhead‘s protagonist, while describing the arduous process he went through with Justice League.

However, during a recent Q&A, Snyder shot down rumors that he’s libertarian or “rightwing,” quite the contrary, and he says audiences might be seeing a political agenda that isn’t there. Via The Guardian:

I vote Democrat! I’m a true lover of individual rights. I’ve always been a super-strong advocate of women’s rights and a woman’s right to choose, and I’ve always been surrounded by powerful women. And, of course, I’m a huge advocate for the rights of all ethnicities and every walk of life. I would say I’m a pretty liberal guy. I want to make sure everyone’s heard and everyone feels included. I don’t have a rightwing political agenda. People see what they want to see. For me, that was not certainly the point.

Interestingly, the question came from Army of the Dead actress Sarah Polley, who wrote: “A lot of people see a rightwing political undercurrent in some of your films. Where do you stand politically and has that changed over the years? (Bonus hint: Don’t evade the question. Love you!)”

To Snyder’s credit, he answered the question head-on, and it’ll be interesting to see how his legion of fans react to the director finally setting the record straight on his political beliefs.

