Ludwig Dieter is back in the first images for the upcoming Army of the Dead prequel Army of Thieves, and he’s bringing a whole lot of romance, thievery, and pictures of vaults with him. In addition to the aforementioned safes, the first stills from the film also provide us with a better look at the Netflix original movie’s main cast of misfit thieves, which includes Matthias Schweighöfer reprising his role as Ludwig Dieter, Nathalie Emmanuel as Gwendoline, Guz Khan as Rolph, Ruby O. Fee as Korina, and Stuart Martin as Brad Cage. As of right now, Army of Thieves is slated to hit Netflix late 2021, giving you plenty of time to watch Army of the Dead if you haven’t yet.

However, if you already caught Army of the Dead and are expecting more of the same zombie-filled action, producers Zack and Deborah Snyder have stated the upcoming prequel has a fairly different tone than the first entry in the series According to Deborah, Army of Thieves is best described as “a romantic comedy heist film.” She then further elaborated on the film, stating the following:

“It stands alone, and [while] you could watch it because it’s the history of our safecracker, it’s also just this really sweet, funny film. It’s set in our same timeline, but it’s not like a zombie movie…. It’s more like ‘The Italian Job,’ but it takes place in a world where these zombies exist in America and it’s causing instability in the banking institutions. They’re moving money around, so it’s the perfect opportunity for a heist.”

As of right now, not much else about Army of Thieves is known, though rest assured you can catch more information about the film during its Comic-Con panel Sunday, July 25 at 2 PM PT. Until then, here’s some first-look images from Netflix:

(Via Netflix & Indiewire)