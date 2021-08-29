Quentin Tarantino says his next movie will be his last, but if he ever wants to make another Kill Bill the actress another star of the film series suggested certainly seems interested in the part. There are a lot of rumblings about what Tarantino will do for his swan song, and he himself suggested that he briefly thought about remaking Reservoir Dogs to cap his career.

That’s not happening, he insists, and though he’s admitted the thought of a Kill Bill Vol. 3 has crossed his mind as well that isn’t in the cards right now, either. But in 2020, Kill Bill star Vivica A. Fox told NME the plot for a new movie should involve the daughter of her character, Vernita Green. And she had an idea of who to cast in the role as well.

As ComicBook.com laid out, Fox told the publication that Zendaya would be perfect for the role of her daughter, and she hoped mentioning her publicly could stir the pot a bit and spark Tarantino’s imagination.

At the time, Fox said, “So I went, Zendaya! How hot would that be? And that would probably green light this project. Her and Uma are both very tall, and it would just be kick-butt, and I love her. Hopefully now we can put that out, like ‘Tarantino, cast Zendaya!’ And spark his interest to put it on the fast track.”

And it turns out Zendaya saw that suggestion floated by the actress. The Euphoria star was interviewed by Empire Magazine and said that, while nothing is in the works, she’s certainly not saying no to a role in the iconic franchise.

I saw that! I was quite honoured that she would say that. Obviously she’s incredible and I’m very flattered that she would think of me. But, you know, it’s just an idea. The internet kinda takes things and runs with it.

It’s certainly an interesting idea, but convincing Tarantino of anything is far from a sure thing considering he’s pretty dead-set on a final film and calling it quits. Still, he’s talked publicly about his ideas for a Kill Bill sequel in the past. And you can’t help but try to put the process in motion here, as more Kill Bill would certainly not be a bad thing.

