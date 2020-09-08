Quentin Tarantino has long said that he plans to retire from filmmaking after directing 10 movies, although he’s also hinted that his ninth film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, might have been his last. “I think when it comes to theatrical movies, I’ve come to the end of the road,” he confessed in 2019. Only QT knows for sure what his “show-stopping climax” will be, but if he does direct (at least) one more movie, it might involve the Bride.

The Oscar winner told Andy Cohen last year that a third Kill Bill movie is “definitely in the cards” and “if any of my movies were going to spring from my other movies, it would be a third Kill Bill.” One potential idea he’s thrown out: “It would focus on the daughter of Vivica A. Fox’s Copperhead,” according to the AV Club, “the first of the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad killed in Kill Bill: Vol. 1, and her quest for revenge against the woman who killed her mother,” Uma Thurman’s the Bride. Fox has expressed interest in Zendaya playing her on-screen daughter (“Tarantino, cast Zendaya!” she said), and in the new issue of Empire, the Euphoria star was asked about the casting rumors:

“I saw that! I was quite honored that she would say that,” she said. “Obviously she’s incredible and I’m very flattered that she would think of me.” Of course, none of this means the project is any closer to happening – and Zendaya herself seems aware its all rumor-kill and scuttle-butt for now. “You know, it’s just an idea,” she says. “The internet kinda takes things and run with it.”

I’m going to run with this until crossing the finish line: Tarantino, cast Zendaya!

