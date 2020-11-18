Zendaya made Emmys history, becoming the youngest person ever to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, and shot a film with John David Washington, so all things considered, she had a good year. But she’s also human, which means 2020 was a bad year. I don’t need to explain why (OK, I will: Dune was delayed until 2021).

When asked by Essence how she’s stayed positive in a “stressful year,” Zendaya looked to Rihanna, as we all should.

“Seeing Black women win, in any form, brings me joy,” the Euphoria star said. “I was just looking at Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty fashion show, and I was like, ‘You better, girl! Bad-gal Riri is giving us what we need right now!’ Then there are also small things — like a conversation with my grandmother, who I have to call after this because I keep forgetting. Hearing her voice is like food for the soul.” First of, Zendaya reminding herself that she needs to call her grandmother reminded me that I need to call my grandparents, so thank you for that, Zendaya. Also, I imagine this was her reaction to the fashion show:

Euphoria season two doesn’t have a premiere date, but Zendaya recently confirmed that the HBO series will have two “special” episodes coming soon, the first on December 6. Hopefully Rihanna will be watching. Unless she’s working on her new album. Then she should finish that. A new Rihanna album could redeem 2020, however slightly.

(Via Essence)