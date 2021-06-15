Zoë Kravitz is making her directorial debut, and she’s bringing Channing Tatum along for the ride. In the boldly titled Pussy Island, Kravitz has written a story about a Los Angeles cocktail waitress named Frida, who’s fallen for a tech mogul played by Tatum. After working her way into the tech giant’s inner circle and scoring an invite to his private island for a wild gathering, Frida can tell something is definitely not right under the surface.

According to Kravitz, she’s been working on the story for Pussy Island since 2017 when the #MeToo movement exploded, and she hopes to confront the reality that things still aren’t quite right after Hollywood’s supposed come-to-Jesus moment. Via Deadline:

“As a woman in general, and a woman in this industry, I’ve experienced some pretty wild behavior from the opposite sex. The title was kind of a joke at first, this place where people would go, bring women, party and hang out. The story evolved into something else, but the title wound up having multiple meanings. And it alludes to this time and place we claim to not be in anymore, in terms of sexual politics. People are evolving and changing but there is still a bad taste in a lot of people’s mouths from past behavior. It’s a nod to that, but it’s also playful, and a really playful film in a lot of ways.”

While the lead sounds like something that Kravitz could easily handle, she will be handing the role over to another actress so she can focus on directing the film, which will go into production in early 2022.

