Columbia Pictures

Zombieland came out in 2009 — before The Walking Dead broke cable ratings, before Train to Busan and World War Z and Rammbock, and before Emma Stone won an Oscar for her performance in La La Land. Point, that was a long time ago! A decade, to be exact, which is why the official Zombieland Twitter account took the “10 Year Challenge” to debut the poster for Zombieland 2.

The poster also reveals the title of the zombie-comedy: Double Tap. The entire original cast is back for the sequel, including Stone and Jesse Eisenberg (sporting much better haircuts), grown-up Abigail Breslin, and Woody Harrelson (who looks exactly the same), along with Rosario Dawson and Zoey Deutch. (Bill Murray might be tough to get again.) This time around, the survivors “must face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors,” according to Deadline. “Most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family.”

“This is one of those projects that fans have wanted to see happen for a long time – and no one wanted to see it happen more than Emma, Woody, Jesse, and Abigail,” said Columbia Pictures President Sanford Panitch in a statement. “These are some of the most in-demand actors and I think they are making this movie because they love these characters. We are thrilled [director Ruben Fleischer] was willing to come back to direct the sequel, as his work on Venom has been truly amazing.” (Via)

Zombieland: Double Tap opens on October 11. Spooky!