It still feels like Christmas to realize that we’re getting a Zombieland sequel, ten years later. The first Zombieland: Double Tap trailer brazenly shot for awards season while also revealing that the family’s on the road again, and the entire U.S. is still pretty much a wasteland. Are there some rogue, decade-old Twinkies flying about? Probably not, but it’s still remarkable that the core cast — Woody Harrelson as Tallahassee, Emma Stone as Wichita, Jesse Eisenberg as Columbus, and Abigail Breslin as LIttle Rock — are all back, despite busy schedules (though Harrelson recently revealed that he inadvertently lightened his load years ago).

However, this sequel must be bigger and better than the original, or else, what’s the point? Directed by Ruben Fleischer (Venom) and with original writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick back for more (with Dave Callaham as well), the sequel arrives with this synopsis:

[T]hrough comic mayhem that stretches from the White House and through the heartland, these four slayers must face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family.

Sadly, I have to be that person and say that this sequel would be unbeatable if Bill Murray returned as a real zombie, but we’ve heard no sort of confirmation on that front. Yet we’re getting some solid additions to the cast, which will be squeezed into the family, like it or not. There are posters of these folks, but first, here’s the core four.

Double tap it. Or just RT it. Woody Harrelson is Tallahassee in #Zombieland – tickets now available: https://t.co/fD3JWlB5kJ pic.twitter.com/r6utBt6j3V — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) September 25, 2019

Let’s look at the newcomers. Here are Rosario Dawson as Nevada, Zoey Deutch as Madison, Luke Wilson and Thomas Middleditch as Albuquerque and Flagstaff, and Avan Jogia as the weed-toting Berkeley.

Luke Wilson and Thomas Middleditch are Albuquerque and Flagstaff #Zombieland, in theaters October 18th. https://t.co/fD3JWlB5kJ pic.twitter.com/Ea7PjgnKlA — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) September 25, 2019

Zombieland: Double Tap arrives on October 18. Please enjoy this enormous poster.