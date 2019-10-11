On October 2, 2009, Zombieland arrived like a fresh injection of (sarcastic) adrenaline into a pretty depressing apocalyptic-movie landscape. Woody Harrelson bought just the right amount of smart-ass gravitas to the horror comedy while Emma Stone held her own in that department, and Abigail Breslin and Jesse Eisenberg were certainly not to be underestimated. Since that time, Stone has won an Academy Award, while the other three can boast nods, and now they’re all back — a full decade later — in the Double Tap sequel, which will arrive on October 18.

A lot has happened in the interval, including a Deadpool-related hangup, but now the makeshift family is all back together, and according to the red-band trailer, Bill Murray also makes an appearance. He doesn’t look like a zombie, so make of that what you will and be happy to see Bill Murray. (Wait, maybe Bill’s a zombie disguised as a person this time around? I’m definitely overthinking this.)

Well, Tallahassee, Wichita, Columbus, and Little Rock have more company, including new characters played by Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch, Luke Wilson, Thomas Middleditch, and Avan Jogia. Al Roker will also cameo in a scene with Murray, and Ruben Fleischer (Venom) is directing with original writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick back for more (with Dave Callaham as well). New kinds of zombies are also in the mix, and from the looks of the early reactions from Thursday night’s world premiere, the second movie brings even more comedy and was definitely worth the wait.

Zombieland: Double Tap is a bloody blast. This long awaited sequel is well worth the 10 year wait. A twisted blend of comedy & horror with bigger & badder zombies.The entire cast is great but Zoey Deutch as Madison steals every scene & is the film’s MVP. #Zombieland2 #DoubleTap pic.twitter.com/7XcVZ1CGsE — Scott Menzel (@TheOtherScottM) October 11, 2019

Got to see this one tonite, enjoyed it thoroughly ,thanks for the laughs ⁦@Zombieland⁩ , you made me laugh good. Really enjoyed that cast and pace . pic.twitter.com/wdis1osNzS — matt walsh (@mrmattwalsh) October 11, 2019

#Zombieland #DoubleTap is like a time machine to 2009. I loved it. If you loved the first movie, you’ll love this one. It’s hilarious. The original cast has the same magic and the newcomers only add to the fun. It’s an absolute blast. pic.twitter.com/AHmqBuKHKA — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) October 11, 2019

He did it again! My man @rubenfleischer’s film @Zombieland 2 is absolutely amazing. Beginning to end pure comedy and crazy action. Everybody is going love this film. BIG FAT DEATH steals the show, no doubt. You will know exactly what I mean when you see the movie! pic.twitter.com/4mIdazrirn — Rob Dyrdek (@robdyrdek) October 11, 2019

Went to the @Zombieland premiere. The film was like the Godzilla of zombie films. So 👏🏼 Much 👏🏼 FUN 👏🏼 Xoxo Zomburry pic.twitter.com/Hzae4SjF6S — ZOMBurry17 🧟‍♀️ (@Strawburry17) October 11, 2019

Quick #Zombieland2 non spoiler review. The movie is a lot of fun definitely more comedic. The new additional cast didn’t overbear the original cast lThere’s a mid credits and after credits like Marvel movies. Will have a full review later tonight. — NukemDukem (@NukemDukemz) October 11, 2019

Zombieland: Double Tap arrives on October 18.