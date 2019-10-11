Sony

Movies

The First ‘Zombieland: Double Tap’ Reactions Call The Long-Awaited Sequel Worth The Wait

TwitterFilm/TV Editor

On October 2, 2009, Zombieland arrived like a fresh injection of (sarcastic) adrenaline into a pretty depressing apocalyptic-movie landscape. Woody Harrelson bought just the right amount of smart-ass gravitas to the horror comedy while Emma Stone held her own in that department, and Abigail Breslin and Jesse Eisenberg were certainly not to be underestimated. Since that time, Stone has won an Academy Award, while the other three can boast nods, and now they’re all back — a full decade later — in the Double Tap sequel, which will arrive on October 18.

A lot has happened in the interval, including a Deadpool-related hangup, but now the makeshift family is all back together, and according to the red-band trailer, Bill Murray also makes an appearance. He doesn’t look like a zombie, so make of that what you will and be happy to see Bill Murray. (Wait, maybe Bill’s a zombie disguised as a person this time around? I’m definitely overthinking this.)

Well, Tallahassee, Wichita, Columbus, and Little Rock have more company, including new characters played by Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch, Luke Wilson, Thomas Middleditch, and Avan Jogia. Al Roker will also cameo in a scene with Murray, and Ruben Fleischer (Venom) is directing with original writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick back for more (with Dave Callaham as well). New kinds of zombies are also in the mix, and from the looks of the early reactions from Thursday night’s world premiere, the second movie brings even more comedy and was definitely worth the wait.

Zombieland: Double Tap arrives on October 18.

Around The Web

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

by: FacebookTwitter

The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

by: Twitter

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

by:
×