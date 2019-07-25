Nearly 10 years ago, the first Zombieland movie came out. By that point, cast members Abigail Breslin and Woody Harrelson, who played Little Rock and Tallahassee respectively, had been nominated for Academy Awards. Fellow zombie killers Jesse Eisenberg and Emma Stone had not yet been nominated, but both would later garner such accolades for their work in other movies. Hell, Stone went on to win one of the coveted trophies for 2017’s La La Land.

Now, all four nominated (and one winning) actors are back for the Zombieland sequel, Zombieland: Double Tap, and there’s only one trophy that matters: the zombie kill of the week. And to prove this point, Sony Pictures has finally released the first trailer for the highly anticipated sequel. From the synopsis:

In the sequel, written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and Dave Callaham, through comic mayhem that stretches from the White House and through the heartland, these four slayers must face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family.

Newcomers like Rosario Dawson, Luke Wilson, and Thomas Middleditch sadly don’t have any Academy Awards nominations to their names. Since they’re a part of the Zombieland universe now, though, maybe this means that something good is waiting for them a few movies later. Who knows? Besides, they’ve all got an entire movie to contend with one another over become the next best zombie killer.

Zombieland: Double Tap arrives on October 18th.