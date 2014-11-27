‘Zoolander’ Quotes For Every Thanksgiving Dinner Scenario

11.27.14 4 years ago 6 Comments
Let’s face it, when you’re sitting at dinner with your immediate and distant family for Thanksgiving, there will come a time when you may need to give everyone the head’s up on what’s going on in your life… but don’t fret if you don’t know how to respond, because I’ve got your back. Just use these Zoolander quotes, and everything should be fine.

If all else fails, challenge your cousins to a walk-off, and hope that David Bowie shows up to save the day.

“Todd! Are you not aware that I get farty and bloated with a foamy latte?” — Mugatu

Everyday use: When your aunt’s recipe doesn’t agree with your stomach.

“I think I’m getting the black lung, Pop.” — Derek Zoolander

Everyday use: When you want to avoid talking about your job.

“It’s that damn Hansel. He’s so hot right now.” — Mugatu

Everyday use: When your relatives bring up the hottest celebs.

“I always was more interested in what bark was made out of on a tree.” — Hansel

Everyday use: When your family wants to know what you want to be when you grow up.

“You think you’re too cool for school, but I have a newsflash for you Walter Cronkite… you aren’t.” — Derek Zoolander

Everyday use: When your cousin thinks he’s the bee’s knees.

“I feel like I’m taking crazy pills.” — Mugatu

Everyday use: When the discussion at the dinner table takes a turn for the worse.

