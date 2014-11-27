‘Zoolander’ Quotes For Every Thanksgiving Dinner Scenario

If all else fails, challenge your cousins to a walk-off, and hope that David Bowie shows up to save the day.
“Todd! Are you not aware that I get farty and bloated with a foamy latte?” — Mugatu
Everyday use: When your aunt’s recipe doesn’t agree with your stomach.
“I think I’m getting the black lung, Pop.” — Derek Zoolander
Everyday use: When you want to avoid talking about your job.
“It’s that damn Hansel. He’s so hot right now.” — Mugatu
Everyday use: When your relatives bring up the hottest celebs.
“I always was more interested in what bark was made out of on a tree.” — Hansel
Everyday use: When your family wants to know what you want to be when you grow up.
“You think you’re too cool for school, but I have a newsflash for you Walter Cronkite… you aren’t.” — Derek Zoolander
Everyday use: When your cousin thinks he’s the bee’s knees.
“I feel like I’m taking crazy pills.” — Mugatu
Everyday use: When the discussion at the dinner table takes a turn for the worse.
