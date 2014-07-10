1-800-FLOWERS Is Teaming Up With Robin Thicke To Help You Say, ‘Sorry I F*cked Up’

Oh my god you guys, the spectacular PR disaster that has been the release of Robin Thicke’s new album just keeps continuing to reach new heights. In what might be the most ill-advised example of cross-branding I have ever bared witness to, 1-800-FLOWERS has teamed up with Robin Thicke to name very special bouquets after the two singles from Paula, “Get Her Back” and “Forever Love.” And because they’ve now apparently resorted to just giving it away, each bouquet will come with a complimentary a digital download of the album.

In retrospect, after his Twitter Q&A went crashing down in flames and then the album ended up being a gigantic flop anyway, I’m guessing the entire marketing department at 1-800-FLOWERS is expecting their pink slips any day now.

Here’s the description on 1-800-FLOWER’s website for the “Forever Love” bouquet, which comes in 12 Stems for $64.99 or 18 Stems for $89.99:

Whether you’re looking to get the attention of a certain someone or letting her know she’s always in your heart, you can’t go wrong with a fresh bouquet of premium long-stem red roses. Inspired by the music of Robin Thicke, they’re hand-designed by our expert florists and arranged in a ruby red vase to help you express your feelings in the most romantic way possible.

“Inspired by the music of Robin Thicke?” They’re f*cking roses. In a red vase. So I wouldn’t brag about it. The “Get Her Back” bouquet, on the other hand, — which costs a whopping $350 — sounds much more inspired by Robin Thicke:

Looking for a guaranteed way to get her back? Send our lush and luxurious bouquet of 100 romantic premium long-stem red roses! Inspired by Robin Thicke’s hit single, this spectacular rose arrangement is artistically hand-designed by our expert florists to help you express your feelings perfectly. We’re sure she’ll get the message.

And if she doesn’t get the message … Well, let’s just say she’ll get the message. *cracks knuckles*