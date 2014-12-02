AC/DC Has 21 Songs With The Word ‘Rock’ In The Title & Other Facts About The Hard Rock Legends

Today is a great day for rock ‘n roll fans everywhere, as AC/DC is releasing their first album in six years, Rock Or Bust. To celebrate this fine occasion, let’s look at some fascinating facts about the immortal hard rock band.
1. “Emission Control” is the latest in a long series of double entendre-laden songs.
If you’re a fan of AC/DC — or if you even have a passing familiarity with their music, you know that ribald songs are a specialty of theirs. There’s “Big Balls” (which is about a party, we swear), “Sink The Pink” (which is about shooting pool, seriously!), and “Caught With Your Pants Down,” which is really more of a single entendre. Oh, and let’s not forget “Crabsody In Blue.” The newest entry is “Emission Control,” which….well, you can probably figure that out for yourself.
2. Their earliest albums weren’t released in America until after they hit it big.
While the band was popular in their native Australia right away, it took some time for them to find an international audience. That’s why the bands first two albums, High Voltage and T.N.T., were initially released exclusively in Australia. An international release of High Voltage — which included tracks from both albums — would come out the following year. Additionally, 1976’s Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap would not be released until 1981, after the band had become superstars with Back In Black.
3. Before joining AC/DC, Brian Johnson sang in a band called Geordie.
Brian Johnson replaced Bon Scott as the frontman of AC/DC after Scott’s tragic death in 1980. After 34 years with the band, he’s been their lead singer for the vast majority of his career as well as theirs. But before joining AC/DC, the vocalist sang in the hard rock band Geordie, and would release four albums with the band before leaving to join AC/DC. If you listen to some of Geordie’s tracks, you may notice that Johnson’s vocals sound higher than they did on later recordings. More on that in just a bit.
4. The band did the soundtracks to Maximum Overdrive and Iron Man 2.
Despite tons of memorable hits, AC/DC has yet to release a Greatest Hits-type album. But if you’re looking for an officially released compilation of their hits throughout the years, you could do worse than to pick Who Made Who, effectively the band’s soundtrack to Maximum Overdrive, or their Iron Man 2 soundtrack, which compiled tracks from all eras of the band’s existence.
5. This year, Phil Rudd was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, but the charges were eventually dropped.
One can only assume that every AC/DC fan was a little nervous when this story came out. Last month, drummer Phil Rudd was charged with attempting to procure the murder of two men. These charges would be dropped, but Rudd is not off the hook yet, as he still faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of cannabis and threatening to kill. Additionally, Angus Young commented on Rudd’s recent behavior by saying “he’s not the Phil we’ve known in the past.” Even if Rudd never attempted to hire a hitman, his erratic conduct is still worrisome.
They were so amazing live! I truly lost some of my hearing permanently after being right in the front next to the speakers. WORTH IT
TIL that Malcom Young was the bass player in AC/DC and not the guitar player. /s Get your shirt together on these “fascinating facts”.
What in the fuck?!? No he wasn’t.
“Though his younger brother Angus (born 31 March 1955) is the more visible of the brothers, Young has been described[who?] as the businessman behind AC/DC. As the rhythm guitarist, he was responsible for the broad sweep of the band’s sound, developing many of their guitar riffs and co-writing the band’s material with Angus Young.”
HE IS LITERALLY HOLDING A GUITAR IN THAT PICTURE ABOVE.
oh wait, that’s what you meant. Carry on.
Malcolm Young is the rhythm guitarist. Hell, the dude’s nicknamed “The Riffmaker” because he’s the primary songwriter for the band and comes up with all the riffs and hooks for their songs.
Isn’t the bass, as it pertains to rock, a guitar anyway?
Brian Johnson is not Scottish.
He’s from Newcastle, Geordie is a British nickname for people from there.
Jeez, what an ill informed article.
Also “Malcolm Young has dementia” doesn’t seem such a ‘fascinating fact’, rather a tragic situation.
What is the significance of Too Many Cooks here? I’m not complaining, just curious.
#1 up there….left off “TNT”….the whole damn song is about how he is ready to …ahem, exploooooooode
AC/DC was one of the last major bands to join iTunes. I’m sure they’ll be one of the last major bands to join Spotify. Basically when it’s too impossible/rich for them to not join.