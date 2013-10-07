A 14-Year-Old Girl Was Brought To A Plastic Surgeon By Talent Show Organizers

Senior Pop Culture Editor
10.07.13 8 Comments

Shimali De Silva

Remember when Jennifer Lawrence, in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, said, “If anybody even tries to whisper the word ‘diet,’ I’m like, ‘You can go f*ck yourself.'” OK, well, replace “diet” with “plastic surgery,” and you’ve got the messed up story of aspiring singer Shimali De Silva, who was led to a plastic surgeon by talent organizers.

She’s 14 years old.

An Australian singing hopeful who got through to the final of an international pop contest saw her joy turned to despair when she was told she needed plastic surgery to look younger – even though she was just 14.

Shimali De Silva, who now lives in Hong Kong, was taken to see a plastic surgeon by organisers of the K-Pop Star Hunt, a Korean talent contest.

She told the South China Morning Post the surgeon proposed major changes to her appearance, telling her, “You’re 14, but you look 30.” (Via)

Further proof that talent shows are the worst, all over the world.

(Via news.co.au)

Around The Web

TAGSPLASTIC SURGERYShimali De SilvaTALENT SHOWS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP