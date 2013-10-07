A 14-Year-Old Girl Was Brought To A Plastic Surgeon By Talent Show Organizers

Remember when Jennifer Lawrence, in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, said, “If anybody even tries to whisper the word ‘diet,’ I’m like, ‘You can go f*ck yourself.'” OK, well, replace “diet” with “plastic surgery,” and you’ve got the messed up story of aspiring singer Shimali De Silva, who was led to a plastic surgeon by talent organizers.

She’s 14 years old.

An Australian singing hopeful who got through to the final of an international pop contest saw her joy turned to despair when she was told she needed plastic surgery to look younger – even though she was just 14.

Shimali De Silva, who now lives in Hong Kong, was taken to see a plastic surgeon by organisers of the K-Pop Star Hunt, a Korean talent contest.

She told the South China Morning Post the surgeon proposed major changes to her appearance, telling her, “You’re 14, but you look 30.” (Via)