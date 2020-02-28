2 Chainz’s Sparse ‘No TV’ Is A Punchline-Heavy Lyrical Exercise

2 Chainz plays the word association game with his latest track, “No TV.” Produced by Young Trill Beatz and DJ Spinz, the sparse, plinking beat provides a clean canvas for 2 Chainz to splay some lyrical Rorschach tests, having fun with references to Drake’s “In My Feelings,” the “Stevie Wonder can see” conspiracy, and an oddball pronunciation for WiFi. It’s a fun lyrical exercise from the supersize Atlanta MC.

Of course, he’s offered up a few of those in recent weeks. He and fellow Atlanta trap pioneer Future linked up in January for “Dead Man Walking,” a daunting display of the duo’s dexterity. Chainz also went solo on his “Somebody Need To Hear This” freestyle video in December, which kicked off his current run of loose, flow-heavy tracks.

Currently, Chainz has set aside his solo output to focus on promoting his T.R.U. collective, so these one-off singles are a welcome change of pace, especially with no official project on the horizon. However, they also tease the possibility of a new 2 Chainz project to function as a proper followup to his 2019 album, Rap Or Go To The League, which couldn’t come soon enough for some fans — especially if 2 Chainz wants to get back to the punchline-heavy style that first put him on rap fans’ radars.

Listen to “No TV” above.