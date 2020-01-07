2 Chainz And Skooly Flex Their Expensive Fabrics In Their ‘Virgil Discount’ Video

Months after releasing his fifth studio album, Rap Or Go To The League, 2 Chainz’s next goal became to uplift and shine a light on some of the best up and coming talent in Atlanta. With this goal in mind, 2 Chainz teamed up with Atlantic Records last year to create the T.R.U. label.

Among the signees on the label is Atlanta’s own, Skooly. Signed to the label in 2019, Skooly previously drew millions of streams thanks to collaborations with the likes of Future, Young Thug and Lil Xan. With his T.R.U. debut, “Pop Out,” arriving last year, 2 Chainz had nothing but high praise for the budding rapper. “He’s 25-years-old, and he’s nowhere near his peak. He really knows where to sing and where to put the bars down,” he said in a statement.

Serving as the latest single off the label’s upcoming debut compilation, No Face No Case, Skooly and 2 Chainz team up for second time on “Virgil Discount.” An ode to the luxury fashion line, the compilation single also comes attached with a black and white visual with direction from Zoo As Zoo. “Virgil Discount” also serves as the inaugural release for T.R.U. label’s #TRUsdays — weekly Tuesday releases of new music from T.R.U. recording artists ahead of the compilation album.

Watch the video to “Virgil Discount” above.

No Face No Case is out 2/7 via T.R.U and Atlantic Records.

