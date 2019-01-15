The 2019 New Orleans Jazz And Heritage Festival Lineup Includes Some Unexpected Headliners

01.15.19 2 hours ago

New Orleans’ Jazz And Heritage Festival is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and it’s rolling out huge names to celebrate the milestone. The fest, which will take place April 25-28 and May 2-5, has announced a stacked, eclectic lineup.

The fest will feature sets from some incredible legacy acts — The Rolling Stones, Jimmy Buffett, Bob Seger, Earth, Wind & Fire, Al Green, Van Morrison, and more. The lineup also includes some buzzy newer acts, like velvet-voiced neo-soul singer Leon Bridges, jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington, Colombian singer J Balvin, and country singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton.

Perhaps the most unexpected name on the lineup, though, is pop singer Katy Perry. Perry is an interesting choice for a headlining slot as there aren’t many other pop names on the lineup and her last album, Witness, was released in 2017. That said, the Jazz Fest headlining gig might mean that Perry has new music coming. While she absolutely has enough hits to fill a headlining setlist, Jazz Fest would also be a great place to showcase new tracks to a massive audience.

Check out the full lineup for New Orleans’ 2019 Jazz And Heritage Festival above, and check out Jazz Fest’s site for daily lineups and ticket information.

TOPICS#Music Festivals#Katy Perry#Leon Bridges
TAGSKamasi WashingtonKATY PERRYLeon Bridgesmusic festivalsNew Orleans Jazz FestNew Orleans Jazz Heritage FestivalThe Rolling Stones

